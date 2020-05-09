Banana Bread to Whole Wheat bread: 5 bread recipes you can prepare WITHOUT yeast

Bread without yeast: Who said you cannot prepare bread without yeast? Check out these recipes which require no yeast but still, you will get fluffy and soft loaves.

Coronavirus led lockdown has disrupted our normal daily routine and things are at a slow pace or brought to a standstill. Even though one can go out and bring essentials due to restrictions there has been a shortage of necessary and grocery items as well. Production and transportation are hit badly and all are bearing the brunt right now. We just can't wait to go back to our normal days. Due to the lack of food items, a lot are resorting hacks which can help to prepare our favorite foods in lockdown with ease.

Today I am sharing five recipes of loaf and they don't require yeast. Yes, you read it right! We know how important it is in bread preparation. But as I mentioned, with the help of smart hacks and yeast substitute you can still prepare store-bought and soft loaves. I have compiled recipes by home chefs below. Let us know in the comment section below if you will try any of these or share your bread without yeast recipe with us.

1. Milk bread

This the recipe of common white bread that we eat. For this, you require just a few ingredients such as sugar, milk, baking powder and baking soda and all-purpose flour. Check out the video to know more details and the method.

2. Whole Wheat bread

If you are health conscious and do not like bread prepared from white flour aka maida, then this is the perfect recipe for you. For the same, you need atta, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar, milk, and vinegar oil.

3. Banana Bread

Many have been Googling about banana bread amid lockdown that's why I thought of adding the recipe in this list as well. For this particular recipe, you need bananas, sugar, oil, milk, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder, walnuts and raisins.

4. Garlic bread

Craving for Domino's style stuffed garlic bread? What if I tell you that you can prepare the same thing at home? Yes, it is very simple to prepare and you need maida, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, Italian herbs, sour curd, oil, milk, salt, butter and crushed garlic.

5. Homemade Pav

If you are not a fan of bread and want to know the recipe of Laadi Pav then fret not I have got you covered. For this recipe, you need all-purpose flour, eno, salt, sugar, curd, baking powder and oil. Check out the step-by-step guide in the below-mentioned video.

