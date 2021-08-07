Banana Walnut Tea Cake: Follow this super easy recipe to make this scrumptious cake at home

When it comes to food that brings us joy and makes us feel warm and at home, the one dish that tops the list has to be cake! Cake is one such dessert that is everybody’s favourite and that nobody can resist! There are many different kinds of cakes with different flavours and textures.

We have for you a quick recipe of banana walnut cake that you can have in the evening with your cup of tea. Check out this detailed recipe to make this cake at home, as shared by Chef Anees Khan, who is the Chef & Founder of Star Anise Patisserie.

Ingredients:

• 125 g butter

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup walnuts chopped

• 3/4 cup Maida

• 2 egg beaten

• 3 banana mashed

• 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

• 3 tbsp milk

Method:

• Mix butter, eggs, brown sugar, and banana together and whip it till it gets fluffy.

• Then add milk, maida flour, cinnamon powder, bicarbonate soda together and mix it again.

• Add chopped walnuts.

• Bake at 180 degree Celsius for about 35 minutes or until the knife comes out clean.

• Banana Walnut Tea Cake is ready.

• Garnish it with Chopped Walnut.

Also Read: Follow this quick recipe to make Lotus Root Crisps in Sriracha Sauce at home