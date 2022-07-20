From Bangkok to Cotswolds, things to do for a blissful getaway like Pooja Hegde’s vacation

It appears July has been a month of luxe vacations as a spate of celebrities set off globe-trotting to escape the end of summers and the beginning of monsoon in India. Right from Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif who jetted off to the Maldives to ring in the actress’ birthday with friends to Shahid and Mira who were spotted vacationing in Italy and London. Most recently it was Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde who took off on a 3 continent tour while posting her travel updates to her Instagram handle.

She shared glimpses from her picturesque vacation in Bangkok and even snapshots from her time in London. If you’re planning one such holiday for yourself, here are some places Pooja visited that you must see.

Binge on local Thai delicacies

Meat lovers will find Thailand to be a food paradise and it seems Pooja feels the same way. She dropped an enticing picture on her Instagram stories of a seafood dish featuring prawn in a curry over a garnish of herbs, burnt garlic and cilantro. When in this beautiful country, you must make the most of local delicacies. Right from the sticky rice and mango pudding to sweet crepes dressed in condensed milk that you’ll find if you tour the night markets of Bangkok.

Unwind at a stunning beach in Pattaya

This city offers adventurous tourists a spate of opportunities to indulge in water sports like scuba diving, snorkelling or even a glass bottom boat ride that lets you view the marine life below you. for the less adventurous souls, who wish to simply unwind, there’s the ideal chance to sunbathe by the waters and soak in the sunshine like Pooja did in a gorgeous bikini with a chic yellow shirt.

Amble along the cobbled streets of Cotswolds

Hegde seems to have headed to England after her Thai sojourn to make the most of the English summer. Pooja’s first stop was Cotswolds in central-southwest England. A place known for lush landscapes, rolling hills and meadows of the upper Thames, Cotswolds has an old-world charm with cobbled streets, and storybook homes. These make for a charming stroll around the city as you take in the sights and stop by a pub for some clam chowder or cold ale.

Go fruit picking at an orchard in Gloucestershire

Pooja also posted pictures of herself in a lovely orchard while she was fruit picking in Gloucestershire. If you’d like to pick some strawberries, blackcurrants and cherries then this would be just the thing for you. There are several orchards and farms that welcome guests and visitors who’d like to go fruit picking in the summer time.

Ponder the mysteries of Stonehenge

Wiltshire was next on the actress’ bucket list for she headed to Stonehenge to marvel at the prehistoric site. Indeed, the ring of colossal vertical sarsen stones, posed quite a mystery as to their origins and significance. Erected nearly 5,000 years ago, in the late Neolithic period the lintel stones still stand and have people flummoxed. Hegde posted a cute picture from the site with her travel companion. Stonehenge is one place you must not miss when you travel to Britain!

