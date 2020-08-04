  1. Home
From Barfi, Jalebi Bai to Garam Chai Bollywood Songs Inspired by Street Food

Over the past years, Bollywood songs have been constantly inspired by mundane food staples from our daily lives. These songs will not only entertain you but also make you salivate for some lip-smacking delights. Don't believe us? These songs will convince you otherwise.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 05:31 pm
India is known for its rich food culture. From spicy curries to crisp breads, Indian food has influenced the world so much so that even Bollywood couldn’t resist. Bollywood is not just about item numbers, fancy cars and bike stunts, it is also a smooth blend of catchy songs and dances based on the gastronomical delights. 

If you are a foodie and even one slight look of your favourite dish makes you hungry, then this list of some famous Bollywood songs will instantly stoke your hunger. 

1.       Samose Mein Aaloo – Mr & Mrs Khiladi 

I can bet that you must have heard this song at least once in your life. In the song, Akshay Kumar confesses his undying love for Juhi Chawla by saying that he would love her as long as the samosas are stuffed with potato. You would surely enjoy this hilarious song and it will also make your mouth water instantly.  

2.       Ala Barfi – Barfi! 
This blockbuster hit movie is again based on a delectable Indian sweet, Barfi. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Murphy 'Barfi' Johnson, the title track ‘Ala Barfi’ is an amazing song to tune into while savouring a piece of Barfi. 

3.       Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho – Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega 
Are you really a 90s kid, if you haven’t heard this song? Sung by Anu Malik, this song was a big superhit. In this song, bhaijaan is slurping piping hot tea from a cup along with a big bunch of girls wearing beachwear. The song means that he wishes if he had a girl who was as piping hot as the Garam Chai Ki Pyaali. 

4.       Chocolate, Lime Juice, Ice Cream, Toffiyaan – Hum Aapke Hain Koun 
With these oddest food combinations, Madhuri Dixit is trying to explain her experience as she realizes that she likes different things now as an adult that includes boys.  

5.       Nimbooda – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 
Dancing on this beautiful number, Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous as she showcases an impressive dance performance in a beautiful blue lehenga. In the song, she requests her lover to get her small, rounded lemons from the lush green fields which will help ward off Buri Nazar.

6.       Jalebi Bai – Double Dhamaal 
This entertaining, catchy song features the sultry Mallika Sherawat. In this song, she is being teased by her admirers who are inquisitive to know her name and where is she coming from.

7.       Hai Hai Mirchi – Biwi Number 1 

This catchy and enthusiastic song featuring Anil Kapoor would get stuck in your mind for weeks once you listen to it. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, this song is power-packed and energetic and every Punjabi can easily relate.

Credits :Getty Images

