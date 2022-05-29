Beetroot Gazpacho to Watermelon Pizza, see summer recipes for the perfect date
Some exciting appetizers and salads that will make your summer season cooler and better.
Summer is the season to beat the heat and stay cool from within. Everyone loves the summer recipes that are simple to make and easy to digest. Well at the moment we bring you a few specially curated recipes to Gazpacho from Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Chef Sohail Karimi also has some exciting appetizers and salads to present that will make your summer season cooler and better. Take a look-
1 . Beet Gazpacho
Ingredients
Beetroot – 600 gm
Finely diced sweet onion – ¼ cup
Garlic clove – 2 piece
Cucumber – 250 gm
Fresh dill leaves - 10 gm
Sherry vinegar – 2 tablespoon
Salt – to taste
White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon
For Garnish
Avocado – ½ piece
Diced cucumber – 3 tablespoon
Diced beetroot – 3 tablespoon
Finely diced onion – ¼ cup
Chopped dil – 20 gm
Olive oil – 2 tablespoon
Yoghurt / Sour cream – 2 tablespoon
Method
- Place beets in a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until through for about 45-60 minutes.
- Chill beets and their liquid. Once beets are cold, slip off their skin using your hand. Slice and place 3-4 beets in a blender with two cups pf cold cooking liquid.
- Add the half of the chopped onion, 2 garlic cloves, cucumber and dil leaves. Blend until very smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and vinegar. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Prepare the garnish. Finely dice remaining beet, cucumber, avocado and chop the remaining dil leaves. Pour chilled beet soup into bowls. Top with the garnish
Drizzle with a little olive oil and a swirl of yoghurt / sour cream. Serve immediately
2. Blackberry Salad
Ingredients
Baby arugula – 100 gm
Kale leaves – 280 gm
Thinly sliced red onion – ¼ cup
Fresh bluekberries – 180 gm
Feta cheese – 150 gm (crumbed)
Peeled roasted almond – ¼ cup
Walnuts – ¼ cup
Fresh basil leaves – ¼ cup
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Olive oil – 3 tablespoon
Balsamic vinegar – 2 ½ tablespoon
Maple syrup – 2 teaspoon
Salt – to taste
White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon
Method
- Make the dressing – whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl.
- In a large bowl, place arugula basil and onion slices. Toss with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Feel free to add the remaining ingredients and toss plate individual portions.
- Top with blueberries, feta cheese, a few basil buds, roasted almond and walnuts.
Add a drizzle of balsamic glaze optional. Serve immediately.
3. Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho
Ingredient
Jalapeno slice – 1 piece
Shallot – 1 tablespoon
Garlic Clove – 1 small
English Cucumber – 1 large (skin on)
Cilantro – ½ cup
Lime juice – 2 tablespoon
Plain Greek yoghurt – 1 cup
Sour cream – ¼ cup
White pepper powder – 1 teaspoon
Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon
For Garnish
Poached Shrimp – 6 pieces
Diced avocado – 2 tablespoon
Finely chopped shallots – 2 tablespoon
Thinly sliced diagonal spring onion – 2 tablespoon
Finely chopped cilantro – 1 tablespoon
Yoghurt – 3 tablespoon
Method
- Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.
- Divide the chilled soup among the bowls.
Garnish beautifully with poached shrimp, crescent of thin sour cream then top with the garnish (cucumber, shallots, scallions, cilantro, avocado) .
4. Watermelon Pizza
Ingredients
seedless watermelon slice – 1
Cream Cheese Glaze
Softened cream cheese – 150 gm
Greek yoghurt – ½ cup
Powdered sugar – ¼ cup
Fresh squeezed orange juice – 2 tablespoon
Topping Fruit
Diced dragon fruit – 10 gm
Diced plum – 10 gm
Diced kiwi – 10 gm
Slice cherry – 10 gm
Blueberry – 10 gm
Mint leaves – 5 gm
Method
- In a medium bowl, beat softened cream cheese until nice and smooth. Add the Greek yoghurt and fresh squeezed orange juice and beat until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until completely smooth.
- Slice watermelon about 2 – inches thick and cut them into wedges. Spread a couple tablespoon of the cream cheese glaze on each slice being careful not to have it run off the edge.
- Add an assortment of cut fruit to the top of the frosting.
- Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately.
Also Read: 5 Mouth-watering delicacies in Alwar you must try