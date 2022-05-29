Beetroot Gazpacho to Watermelon Pizza, see summer recipes for the perfect date

Summer is the season to beat the heat and stay cool from within. Everyone loves the summer recipes that are simple to make and easy to digest. Well at the moment we bring you a few specially curated recipes to Gazpacho from Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Chef Sohail Karimi also has some exciting appetizers and salads to present that will make your summer season cooler and better. Take a look-

1 . Beet Gazpacho

Ingredients

Beetroot – 600 gm

Finely diced sweet onion – ¼ cup

Garlic clove – 2 piece

Cucumber – 250 gm

Fresh dill leaves - 10 gm

Sherry vinegar – 2 tablespoon

Salt – to taste

White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon

For Garnish

Avocado – ½ piece

Diced cucumber – 3 tablespoon

Diced beetroot – 3 tablespoon

Finely diced onion – ¼ cup

Chopped dil – 20 gm

Olive oil – 2 tablespoon

Yoghurt / Sour cream – 2 tablespoon

Method

- Place beets in a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until through for about 45-60 minutes.

- Chill beets and their liquid. Once beets are cold, slip off their skin using your hand. Slice and place 3-4 beets in a blender with two cups pf cold cooking liquid.

- Add the half of the chopped onion, 2 garlic cloves, cucumber and dil leaves. Blend until very smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and vinegar. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

- Prepare the garnish. Finely dice remaining beet, cucumber, avocado and chop the remaining dil leaves. Pour chilled beet soup into bowls. Top with the garnish

Drizzle with a little olive oil and a swirl of yoghurt / sour cream. Serve immediately

2. Blackberry Salad

Ingredients

Baby arugula – 100 gm

Kale leaves – 280 gm

Thinly sliced red onion – ¼ cup

Fresh bluekberries – 180 gm

Feta cheese – 150 gm (crumbed)

Peeled roasted almond – ¼ cup

Walnuts – ¼ cup

Fresh basil leaves – ¼ cup

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Olive oil – 3 tablespoon

Balsamic vinegar – 2 ½ tablespoon

Maple syrup – 2 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon

Method

- Make the dressing – whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl.

- In a large bowl, place arugula basil and onion slices. Toss with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Feel free to add the remaining ingredients and toss plate individual portions.

- Top with blueberries, feta cheese, a few basil buds, roasted almond and walnuts.

Add a drizzle of balsamic glaze optional. Serve immediately.

3. Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho

Ingredient

Jalapeno slice – 1 piece

Shallot – 1 tablespoon

Garlic Clove – 1 small

English Cucumber – 1 large (skin on)

Cilantro – ½ cup

Lime juice – 2 tablespoon

Plain Greek yoghurt – 1 cup

Sour cream – ¼ cup

White pepper powder – 1 teaspoon

Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon

For Garnish

Poached Shrimp – 6 pieces

Diced avocado – 2 tablespoon

Finely chopped shallots – 2 tablespoon

Thinly sliced diagonal spring onion – 2 tablespoon

Finely chopped cilantro – 1 tablespoon

Yoghurt – 3 tablespoon

Method

- Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.

- Divide the chilled soup among the bowls.

Garnish beautifully with poached shrimp, crescent of thin sour cream then top with the garnish (cucumber, shallots, scallions, cilantro, avocado) .

4. Watermelon Pizza

Ingredients

seedless watermelon slice – 1

Cream Cheese Glaze

Softened cream cheese – 150 gm

Greek yoghurt – ½ cup

Powdered sugar – ¼ cup

Fresh squeezed orange juice – 2 tablespoon

Topping Fruit

Diced dragon fruit – 10 gm

Diced plum – 10 gm

Diced kiwi – 10 gm

Slice cherry – 10 gm

Blueberry – 10 gm

Mint leaves – 5 gm

Method

- In a medium bowl, beat softened cream cheese until nice and smooth. Add the Greek yoghurt and fresh squeezed orange juice and beat until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until completely smooth.

- Slice watermelon about 2 – inches thick and cut them into wedges. Spread a couple tablespoon of the cream cheese glaze on each slice being careful not to have it run off the edge.

- Add an assortment of cut fruit to the top of the frosting.

- Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately.

