Beetroot Gazpacho to Watermelon Pizza, see summer recipes for the perfect date

Some exciting appetizers and salads that will make your summer season cooler and better.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 29, 2022 10:23 AM IST  |  1.9K
Summer recipes for the perfect date
Summer is the season to beat the heat and stay cool from within. Everyone loves the summer recipes that are simple to make and easy to digest. Well at the moment we bring you a few specially curated recipes to Gazpacho from Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Chef Sohail Karimi also has some exciting appetizers and salads to present that will make your summer season cooler and better. Take a look-

cooling beet gazpacho

1 . Beet Gazpacho

Ingredients                                                                                                                                                       

Beetroot – 600 gm                                                                                                                                                                             

Finely diced sweet onion – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                                 

Garlic clove – 2 piece                                                                                                                                                                                           

Cucumber – 250 gm                                                                                                                                                                         

Fresh dill leaves - 10 gm                                                                                                                                                           

Sherry vinegar – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                             

Salt – to taste                                                                                                                                                                                       

White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon   

For Garnish                                                                                                                                                                                           

Avocado – ½ piece                                                                                                                                                 

Diced cucumber – 3 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                       

Diced beetroot – 3 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                           

Finely diced onion – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                                     

Chopped dil – 20 gm                                                                                                                                                                                     

Olive oil – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                       

Yoghurt / Sour cream – 2 tablespoon  

Method                                                                                                                                                                               

- Place beets in a medium pot and cover with water. Bring to boil. Turn heat down to low and simmer until through for about 45-60 minutes.                                                                                                                                                       

- Chill beets and their liquid. Once beets are cold, slip off their skin using your hand. Slice and place 3-4 beets in a blender with two cups pf cold cooking liquid.                                                                                                                             

- Add the half of the chopped onion, 2 garlic cloves, cucumber and dil leaves. Blend until very smooth. Taste and adjust the salt and vinegar. Place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.                                                                                      

- Prepare the garnish. Finely dice remaining beet, cucumber, avocado and chop the remaining dil leaves. Pour chilled beet soup into bowls. Top with the garnish                                                                                                                                                   

Drizzle with a little olive oil and a swirl of yoghurt / sour cream. Serve immediately

soothing blackberry salad

2. Blackberry Salad

Ingredients                                                                                                                                                        

Baby arugula – 100 gm                                                                                                                                

Kale leaves – 280 gm                                                                                                                                                                  

Thinly sliced red onion – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                  

Fresh bluekberries – 180 gm                                                                                                                                                                                     

Feta cheese – 150 gm (crumbed)                                                                                                                                                                                                           

Peeled roasted almond – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                                                             

Walnuts – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                                           

Fresh basil leaves – ¼ cup        

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing                                                                                                                                                                                           

Olive oil – 3 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                       

Balsamic vinegar – 2 ½ tablespoon                                                                                                                                                               

Maple syrup – 2 teaspoon                                                                                                                                                                                          

Salt – to taste                                                                                                                                                                                               

White pepper powder – ½ teaspoon

Method     

- Make the dressing – whisk all the ingredients in a small bowl.                                                                                                                   

- In a large bowl, place arugula basil and onion slices. Toss with just enough dressing to lightly coat. Feel free to add the remaining ingredients and toss plate individual portions.

- Top with blueberries, feta cheese, a few basil buds, roasted almond and walnuts.                                                                                                                                                        

Add a drizzle of balsamic glaze optional. Serve immediately.

cooling cucumber gazpacho

3. Cooling Cucumber Gazpacho

Ingredient                                                                                                                                                        

Jalapeno slice – 1 piece                                                                                                                                                           

Shallot – 1 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                

Garlic Clove – 1 small                                                                                                                                                                         

English Cucumber – 1 large (skin on)                                                                                                                                                    

Cilantro – ½ cup                                                                                                               

Lime juice – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                          

Plain Greek yoghurt – 1 cup                                                                                                                                                                         

Sour cream – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                                             

White pepper powder – 1 teaspoon                                                                                                                    

Olive Oil – 1 tablespoon

For Garnish                                                                                                                                                                                            

Poached Shrimp – 6 pieces                                                                                                                                                                                 

Diced avocado – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                    

Finely chopped shallots – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                                                  

Thinly sliced diagonal spring onion – 2 tablespoon                                                                                                                               

Finely chopped cilantro – 1 tablespoon                                                                                                                                                    

Yoghurt – 3 tablespoon

Method                                                                                                                                                                               

- Place all the ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth.                                                                                             

- Divide the chilled soup among the bowls.                                                                                                                   

Garnish beautifully with poached shrimp, crescent of thin sour cream then top with the garnish (cucumber, shallots, scallions, cilantro, avocado) . 

tempting watermelon pizza

4. Watermelon Pizza

Ingredients                                                                                                                                                        

seedless watermelon slice – 1                                          

 Cream Cheese Glaze                                                                                                                                                              

Softened cream cheese – 150 gm                                                                                                                                           

Greek yoghurt – ½ cup                                                                                                                                                                

Powdered sugar – ¼ cup                                                                                                                                                     

Fresh squeezed orange juice – 2 tablespoon  

 Topping Fruit                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Diced dragon fruit – 10 gm                                                                                                                                                                

Diced plum – 10 gm                                                                                                                                                                 

Diced kiwi – 10 gm                                                                                                                                                                            

Slice cherry – 10 gm                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Blueberry – 10 gm                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Mint leaves – 5 gm      

Method                                                                                                                                                                          

- In a medium bowl, beat softened cream cheese until nice and smooth. Add the Greek yoghurt and fresh squeezed orange juice and beat until smooth. Add the powdered sugar and mix until completely smooth.                                                                                                                                                                     

- Slice watermelon about 2 – inches thick and cut them into wedges. Spread a couple tablespoon of the cream cheese glaze on each slice being careful not to have it run off the edge.

-  Add an assortment of cut fruit to the top of the frosting.                                                                                                                

- Garnish with fresh mint leaves. Serve immediately.

