Bengali Cuisine: Here are some traditional Bengali dishes that will leave you drooling

Want to taste some Bengali dishes? Check out the popular preparations of Bengal to experience the authenticity of Bengali cuisine.

West Bengal is predominantly known for its exotic dishes that consist of mutton, fish, rice and lots of healthy veggies. Foods of Bengal are not only popular in the regions of West Bengal, but they are also widely known in other states of India. Bengali cuisine is mainly associated with the spices of panch phoron (a mixture of 5 spices), jeera (cumin seeds), kalo jeera (Kalonji), Holud (Turmeric), Methi (Fenugreek), Garam Masala (Mixture of cinnamon, green cardamom, and clove) and Shorshe (Mustard). Some of the popular Bengali preparations are Ilish Bhapa, Daab Chingri, Lau Chingri, Kosha Mangsho, Bhuna Khichuri, Potol Posto, Chingri Malaikari, Macher Kalia, Alu Posto, Shukto, Cholar Daal, Luchi and Alur Dom; the list is endless. So, take a look at some of the most popular dishes of Bengal that will make you crave for them more.



Bengali Sweet Polao

Bengali Mishti Polao or Bengali Sweet Polao is a popular Bengali rice dish. It is prepared with a subtle sweetness and mild saffron flavour in it. This dish is often paired up with cashew and raisin. For the subtle yellow colour of this preparation, it is also known as Holud Polao. This is best complemented with Kosha Mangsho (mutton curry).

Ilish Bhapa

Ilish Bhapa is the most dominant preparation among all the fish preparations of Bengal. Bhapa Ilish is a process of steaming king-fish in mustard, turmeric and green chillies. Earlier, Bengali women used to cook their Ilish fish in a stainless steel tiffin box. This tradition is still being carried in Bengali kitchens to get that aroma of Ilish and mustard.

Shukto

As we earlier discussed, veggies are also an important part of the Bengali cuisine, Shukto is one of them. It is the first course of diet that is prepared with Brinjals, Bitter Gourd, Crunchy Drumsticks and Bori. Grounded spices and milk are added to it to create a thick curry to kick start the meal.

Chingri Malai Curry

Chingri Malai Curry or Prawn Malai Curry is made with prawn, spices, and coconut milk and loved by most of the Bengalis. As chingri is considered to be the queen of Bengali cuisine, Chingri Malai Curry is an inseparable part of the cuisine of Bengal.

Daab Chingri

Prawn gets another level of exotic touch when served in green coconut and that's how Daab Chingri is served. This preparation of prawn curry is cooked and served in a green coconut (Daab). It is prepared with butter or ghee or mustard oil, onions, turmeric powder, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste, and spices. This authentic dish is one of the prime attractions at any Bengali cuisine restaurant.





Bhetki Paturi

This is Bhetki fish preparation which is served in banana leaves. This is also prepared with the steaming cooking process in a pan with a little amount of oil. The fish is mixed with turmeric, mustard, salt, and green chilli then wrapped in banana leaves with threads for cooking. It can also be made in the oven by the baking mode.

You can try these Bengali dishes to experience the traditional cooking style of Bengal.

