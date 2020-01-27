Bengali Cuisine: Here's how it influenced the Sheherwali community which made THESE delicious dishes

Bengal is predominantly popular for its food, culture, festivals and tradition. And when it comes to talking about foods of Bengal, then fish, mishti doi, and rosogulla will always come to the first place. But the saga of foods of Bengal tells something more than that. Bengali gastronomy has a rich history which has been conquered by several different communities and royal cuisines of India. One such community is the Sheherwali community and their royal cuisine, which dates back to 300 years. During the 18th century, a group of Oswal Jain Community merchants migrated to Bengal from the state of Rajasthan. They settled in Murshidabad, which is popular as the capital of the Nawabs of Bengal. Legend has it, the merchants eventually became one of the most influential trading communities during Indian colonialism, through which the Sheherwali culture commenced in Bengal.

The Sheherwali community influenced the culture, cuisine and lifestyle of Bengal with the hands of the Nawabs of the region. Along with adopting the food cultures, they also gave a warm welcome to Bengali dhoti, kurta and sarees. Eventually, they created a mixed culture with the influences of Western and Eastern India that later marked itself as the sign of royalty of Bengal.