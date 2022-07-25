Bento Box Lunches: Explore simple recipes that meat lovers will adore taking to work

Bento boxes are a great way for people to compartmentalize their lunch box so it never gets boring and you have various elements of a meal instead of one mashed dish. If you happen to favour meat over vegetarian specialties, then take a look at some intriguing lunch box ideas that can make your break at work far more exciting. These meals are designed to be healthy, so that you give up eating take out or junk food to carrying some healthy home cooked food that is designed to satiate your meat cravings.

Chicken Teriyaki in Bento box

If you’ve always tasted chicken Teriyaki at restaurants, then here’s a cooking style that lets you make this Japanese dish at home. All you need to do is broil the meat or grill it before you slather on some soy sauce and mirin. Cooked conventionally, this maintains the authenticity of flavors of chicken Teriyaki, which makes it a great office lunch. Apart from the usual ingredients, you will need egg whites and corn starch. Take a look at the recipe-

From Spaghetti and Sausage to Ginger Pork in your lunch

This set of recipes is designed to offer you more than a couple of lunch box options loaded with meat. Right from sausages and spaghetti, an egg-based lunch to Ginger pork in a spicy and tangy sauce; the variety in this video lets you have several lunch box ideas to make your work week exciting. It is well-suited to children as well so you my pack their boxes along with your own each day.

Healthy Asian Meal with beef

Should you be partial to Japanese cuisine, then this video is for you. It uses a classic recipe to cook beef Asian style making it ideal for your meal preparation before work a few times a week. It is well suited to people who are hoping to bulk up at the gym as well for it has some healthy protein content with steak. Here’s a look at the traditional Japanese recipe-

