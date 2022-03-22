Best breakfast cereal you need under Rs 500 to make your mornings energetic & fuss-free

If you have been skipping breakfast lately only because you don't find time to prepare them cereal mix is exactly what you need. The best breakfast cereal is nothing but grain food that’s ready-to-eat and needs no extra effort. Usually, it's mixed with cream or milk and garnished with sugar, syrup or fruits. Cereal food items are great for weight loss and have nutritional benefits. Cereal food is fortified with vitamins and minerals and is primarily corn, wheat, rice or oats. If you don’t find your homemade rotis tasty enough to break your fast, then cereal food must be your option to stay healthy.

Here are 7 best breakfast cereal products for you:

This list of breakfast cereals is curated from Amazon on the basis of reviews and ratings. So, scroll on and grab your breakfast cereal box to make your mornings energetic and fuss-free.

1. Toasted Millet Muesli Breakfast Cereal

Hectic lifestyles make us ditch breakfast in the morning even if we are starving. But with this easy to make breakfast cereal, all you have to do is pour the cereal mix into a bowl with milk and just eat. This muesli with real cranberries and toasted almonds can be enjoyed with any milk or yoghurt of your choice or even eaten plain as a snack.

Price: Rs 459

2. True Elements Weight Loss Cereal

Make your breakfast extremely rich in vitamins and minerals with this cereal that’s an amalgamation of whole grains, oats, seeds and dried berries. This muesli keeps you fuller and helps in weight loss. It is low in carbs and cholesterol, hence can help in preventing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Price: Rs 500

3. Granola Breakfast Cereal

With Calcium and Vitamin D that helps maintain bone health, this crunchy and nutty granola cereal is one of the best breakfast cereal you need to add to your diet. It combines wholegrain goodness with deliciousness that is perfect to start your happy mornings.

Price: Rs 219

4. Cholesterol Free Cereal

Loaded with wholesome millet and other delicious ingredients this is a source of protein and high fibre cereal that boost your energy and makes you strong. It's the best breakfast cereal to jump-start your mornings and get you ready for the day.

Price: Rs 455

5. Oreo O's Cereal

Do you know why kids hate waking up early though they lay awake on their beds? It's because of breakfast! Get them to eat this chocolatey flavoured Oreo cereal that is high in iron and rich in thiamine for added nutritional value and also has the benefits of Vitamin D for a more proactive day. They sure will wake up early just to eat breakfast after tasting this!

Price: Rs 485

6. Sugar-Free Cereal for Weight Loss

Packed with the fresh taste of Alphonso mango, banana, raisins and blackcurrant this premium oats come all the way from Australia and are stuffed with nutrients, with all the ingredients that are good for you, in all the quantities that are right for you. If you think healthy can’t be absolutely delicious, this pack will be a surprise for you.

Price: Rs 399

7. Belgian Dark Chocolate Breakfast Cereal

Made with the finest antioxidant-rich Belgian dark cocoa for an amazing taste experience, this breakfast cereal is crispy, crunchy, deliciously baked to provide you with the perfect crunch and texture. It is loaded with the finest almonds that provide you with the energy needed to level up your day.

Price: Rs 288

Switch to a healthy breakfast by picking the best breakfast cereal from the list above and treating yourselves to a healthy and energetic lifestyle. Skipping breakfast is one major reason for multiple skincare and health-related issues. So save yourself and eat healthily!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

