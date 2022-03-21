Grab the best chocolate in India from THESE 7 popular chocolate brands

Everyone loves chocolates. It's something that unites all age groups, people of different opinions, beliefs and of different social strata. Bad days or good days, chocolate is the answer to celebrate! When one product can bring so much unity and happiness into human lives there is no wonder that we keep craving for them more. Different types of chocolates instil different moods in us. They are a great stress buster and also reckoned to be a solution to every problem from upset and anger to happiness. Here we have curated our favourite chocolates from which you can vote for the one that you think is the best chocolate in India by commenting below and also by shopping for them here.

Grab the best chocolate in India from this list of 7:

1. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

Having become synonyms to good chocolate, Hershey’s brand has topped our charts of favourite chocolates. Its soothing texture will melt your heart and fill you with chocolicious joy that you will keep wanting for again and again. Fortified with essential nutrients like calcium and vitamins, it's also good for people dealing with mood swings, depression or just to brighten up your bad day.

Price: Rs 195

2. Cadbury Bournville

Bring in the sheer luxury and goodness of premium dark chocolate, Cadbury’s Bournville is a taste that you’ll never forget. It allows you to relax, unwind and end your day on a sweet note with rich cocoa. It's a must-buy for all dark chocolate lovers.

Price: Rs 270

3. Amul India Dark Chocolate

How can we talk about the best chocolate brands in India without mentioning Amul! From ice creams to other dairy products Amul has been one of the most trusted brands in India that offer both quality and taste! Amul dark chocolate is a bar of smooth, creamy-textured chocolate that’s very delicious.

Price: Rs 110

4. Snickers Peanut Chocolate Bar

Hungry? Grab a Snickers! This chocolate bar can fill your stomach and heart and is absolutely yummy with caramel and peanuts to give you that crunchy creamy taste. Don’t let stress get to you, brace yourself for a chocolatey nutty collision with Snickers chocolate pack and bid goodbye to unwanted worries.

Price: Rs 486

5. Ferrero Rocher

A delicious combination of textures and flavours, this luxury taste is something that you will come back to again. Ferrero Rocher is made with the finest hazelnuts, dipped in smooth chocolate and surrounded with crispy wafers and hazelnut pieces that work as a ticket to escape reality and drown in the sweet thoughts of chocolates.

Price: Rs 529

6. Nestle Kit Kat

Nestle Kit-Kat is every ‘90s kids’ best part of life. The more evolved version of the chocolate is indeed one of the best chocolate to grab! With brownie coating over dark chocolate cocoa wafer cubes, Nestle Kit-Kat Dessert Delight brownie-cubes gives you a delectable dessert experience anytime you want.

Price: Rs 52

7. Cadbury Nutties

Nutties have always been my favourite! And guess what? Even Kareena Kapoor Khan loves it! Each pack contains cashews enrobed in chocolates that offer a crunchy and crispy nutty bite along with a chocolatey taste. It's undoubtedly the best chocolate to satisfy your sweet urges.

Price: Rs 376

So those are the 7 chocolates that we think are the best! Which among them do you think is the best chocolate in India and is your go-to stress reliever? Tell us in the comments below.

