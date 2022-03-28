Best cooking oils under Rs 1299 that are good for health

If you are wondering which oil is good for your health, then let me tell you, you have reached the right place. Oil is one the most used ingredients in almost all food making it an integral part of cooking. The best cooking oils are the ones that don’t affect your health and are safe for cholesterol and diabetics patients. It also doesn't affect skin much leading to an acne-free face. Every cooking oil has a heat point above which the oil is not advised to be cooked. If done so, the components in it break down, potentially causing cellular damage that may lead to disease development. Olive oil, therefore, becomes the number one cooking oil with a smoke point of approximately 350°F. Fish oil, walnut oil and palm oil are not advisable for cooking as they have low smoke points.

Here are the 7 best cooking oils for health:

1. Diabetes Health Cooking Oil

With a high smoke point and an ideal ratio of Omega 3 and Omega 6, this cooking oil is extremely beneficial for good health, especially the heart! The high amount of unsaturated fat, Vitamin E and low GI index makes it a premium cooking oil for daily cooking.

Price: Rs 600

2. Jivo Pomace Cooking Olive Oil

Pomace oil keeps its nutrients when it heats, keeping food healthy and ideal for cooking. It has a light flavour and aroma and ensures minimal change in the taste of preparation. It is ideal for all Indian cooking especially for deep frying (Roasting), sautéing and grilling.

Price: Rs 1245

3. Oleev Health Oil

This multisource Oil provides the benefits of two oils in one as it contains good fat that helps to reduce bad cholesterol absorption and enhances heart health and is also rich in Vitamins E and Vitamin K that reduces skin problems and signs of ageing.

Price: Rs 1195

4. Vediko Origins Raw Virgin Coconut Oil

Vediko's coconut oil helps in the proper nourishment of hair and provides necessary protein. It is produced using organic methods to ensure better quality and also helps in better digestion. It is among the best kinds of oils to use for cooking or even as salad dressing.

Price: Rs 199

5. Black Mustard Oil

Black mustard oil has antifungal properties and is known to boost immunity all while fighting bacterial infections in the colon, intestines and digestive tract. Black mustard oil is not like any regular cooking oil but is so much better. It has a lot of nutritional value and irreplaceable benefits.

Price: Rs 230

6. Flaxseed Oil

This oil contains essential fatty acids that help repair skin cells, improves the tone and texture of the skin. It is the best alternative for vegetarians as omega 3 is generally found in fish liver oils. It can also be added to cold foods such as salad dressing, smoothies, shakes and dips.

Price: Rs 284

7. Canola Cold Press Oil

If you are looking for a lifestyle change or something to elevate health without much hassle, this is the oil you should add to cart right away. The presence of 'good' monounsaturated fats in Canola oil helps reduce blood cholesterol and maintain healthy blood pressure. Indeed one of the best cooking oils you must check out!

Price: Rs 1099

Best cooking oils can make you three times more healthier and energetic. While consuming more oily food can induce obesity and bad skin health, these cooking oils make sure to savour your taste buds without affecting on your body adversely.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

