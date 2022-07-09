Picking a diaper bag for a new mom can be a challenging task especially if you have no idea about what to consider before buying one. You can pick a diaper bag to hold your baby’s gear and your essentials, and also get to choose one that fits your style because you are the one who will be holding it around most days. So if you are on the hunt for a diaper bag, our list of the best designer diaper bags available out there will keep you covered. These diaper bags combine both style and function so that you can use them for a longer time.

Here are the 6 best designer diaper bags for new moms.

Scroll on to check out the best designer diaper bags from Amazon.

1. Itzy Ritzy Dream Convertible Diaper Bag

Itzy Ritzy’s designer diaper bag is a lightweight and airy puffer-style bag that easily converts from a backpack to a crossbody shoulder bag or a tote bag! It is a multifunctional bag that comes with a total of 14 pockets, including 2 insulated bottle pockets and a convenient laptop pocket. It has a branded rubber base to keep the bag stable and clean, all while looking stylish.

Price: $159.99

Buy Now

2. Mia + Sophia Leather Diaper Bag Backpack

A newly redesigned diaper bag, the Mia+Sophia leather bag backpack is one of the stylish designer diaper bags that offer the highest quality YKK zippers, luxe gold hardware, premium vegan leather, easy-to-clean nylon interior, and reinforced straps to ensure longer durability and comfort. It comes with a changing pad, one insulated milk bottle holder, two stroller straps, and one shoulder strap for maximum functionality.





Price: $175.00

Buy Now

3. Marc by Marc Jacobs Crosby Nylon Quilted Diaper Bag

Featuring an exquisite quilted design, the Marc by Marc Jacobs diaper bag is a luxurious pick to ensure you look stylish at any given time. It has an elegant monochrome body and there is an adjustable, removable shoulder strap with top zip closure, exterior zip and side pockets, and interior zip and welt pockets for better functionality.

Price: $229.91

Buy Now

4. Monaco Diaper Bag Backpack

Do not want to compromise on style? Well, you do not have to, because the Monaco Luli Bebé diaper bag is one of a kind in the world of chic and modern baby gear! It is a premium diaper backpack bag that is made with the finest luxury materials, custom gold metal hardware, cruelty-free faux leather, and a completely stain-resistant exterior. It is easy to carry with the shoulder strap design.

Price: $169.00

Buy Now

5. Miss Fong Diaper Bag

With a 100 percent vegan leather exterior, this diaper bag is sturdy enough to withstand everyday use. It has multiple outer and inner pockets, a bottle warmer, and a built-in changing pad that’s made from nylon and PU leather. Aside from its functional features, this bag has 18-karat gold accents that add to its elegant and luxurious look. One of the more versatile designer diaper bags, this can be used as a sling bag, a carry bag, or a backpack.

Price: $59.99

Buy Now

6. Vera Bradley Cotton Ultimate Baby Diaper Bag

Boasting a pretty floral design, the Vera Bradley baby diaper bag is as stylish as it gets! It is also a functional bag that can hold all of your baby gear. It has large front pockets and insulated side pockets. And it is made from machine-washable signature cotton fabric.

Price: $98.00

Buy Now

Designed keeping in mind the convenience for new moms, these diaper bags are suitable for everyday use. Blending style and functionality at the same time, our list of the best designer diaper bags will make things easier when you are hunting for a quality bag amidst a heap of online options out there.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Best toiletry bags for women

Types of bags you need