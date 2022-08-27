The best of Jodhpur street food and places to try it

The royal land of Jodhpur is one of the largest cities in Rajasthan. Besides the rich history of this place, its royal and scrumptious cuisine adds up to its beauty. While Jodhpur is decked up in lavishing eateries and Majestic bistros, the combination of spicy and zesty street food along with delectable desserts is what makes this place stand out. With a generous serving of ghee, and fiery flavours of local spices blended with crispy and crunchy relishes- the street treats of this place are a must if you want to devour the rich culture of this place while satisfying your cravings on the go. Check out these best street foods of Jodhpur and places to relish the finest version of them:

1. Pani Patasa

In Rajasthan, Pani puri is known as Pani Patasa. While you must devour this mouth-watering snack a million times, the extremely delicious version of Jodhpur will make this delicacy your absolute favourite! Janta Sweets on station road, Jodhpur serve these crispy delightful filled with flavoured boiled potato, chickpea or gram. Their mint-flavoured water is hinted with perfect tangy, spicy and sour flavours that you must definitely try.

Where: 3, Nai Sarak, opposite Priya Hotel, Chauraha, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001

2. Mirchi Bada

Who doesn’t love the taste of spicy and crunchy fritters? While it is available everywhere no one can do it better than the street stalls of Jodhpur. With the fiery stuffing of mirchis coated in the flavours of Indian spices and gram flour, Mirchi bada can satiate your cravings like no other. The dish is usually served with mint and tomato sauce to balance the spiciness of the fritters. Head to Choudhary Namkeen to devour the best version of this delicacy.

Where: 119-120, 2nd, B Rd, Near Choudhary Namkeen, Sardarpura, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342003

3. Shahi Samosa

Shahi Samosas is one of the prominent street food of Jodhpur and its crispy and crunchy coating and the super moist filling of potato, paneer, cashew nuts, and raisins will melt in your mouth quickly while making you a fan of this dish with every bite you consume. Do take a stroll to Shahi Samosa on Clock Tower Road, Jodhpur to give the best treat to your buds.

Where: 95/B Clock Tower Rd, Nai Sarak Clock Tower, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001

4. Makhaniya Lassi

Buttermilk peppered with saffron, cardamom, and rose water and served with a dollop of silky cream and hung curd is a treat to your stomach. It not only nourishes your body but also appetises your treats like nothing else. Take a stroll to Shri Mishrilal Hotel near Clock Tower, Jodhpur to relish this thick creamy concoction.

Where: Clock Tower Rd, Sardar Market, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001

5. Mawa Kachori

Kachori is a deeply fried puffy dish that is available all around India but the Jodhpur version of this dish is quite distinctive and unmatchable. Alwar offers varied new variations of this snack and the most delicious ones include pyaaz kachori and mawa kachori. While the pyaaz kachori is stuffed with onions, spices and potatoes and is served with sweet and sour tamarind sauce, the mawa kachori is prepared by blending khoya and dry fruits together and to bring out that sweet flavour, it is further dripped in sugar syrup. Janta Sweet home is the best eatery to taste varied varieties of Mawa Kachori.

Where: 3, Nai Sarak, opposite Priya Hotel, Chauraha, Jodhpur, Rajasthan 342001

Also Read: Spectacular places to travel in Ziro for a rejuvenating sojourn