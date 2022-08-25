The best of Lucknow street food and places to try it

While the Nawabo-ka-shehar, Lucknow has forever been in limelight for its iconic kebabs and biryani, a lot of people usually miss the fact that the city also holds a plethora of drool-worthy other delights that will definitely put them in a sweet coma. Be it the innovative sweets, fiery meat curries or the tangy and spicy twist of street treats- the city has a lot to offer when it comes to food fare that you can never say ever to! Here we bring you a list of the best Lucknow street foods along with the places where you can get the finest version.

1. Galawati kebabs

Kebabs are the soul of Lucknow and it has been ruling this city for ages. Crunchy exteriors with soft and juicy interiors, these lip-smacking kebabs will dissolve in the mouth in just a few minutes. While the Tundey Kebabs and Veg Shami kebab are much-loved in Lucknow, if you want to try something offbeat and super delicious, then head to Tunday Kababi to relish the super tasty version of Lucknawi galawati kebab.

Where: 168/6, Old Nazirabad Rd, Mohan Market, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226018

2. Awadhi Biryani

For a city, this is steeped in the Nawabi Culture and Cuisine, Biryani is a true delectable affair that should not be missed while here. Famous for its unique flavours and super soft rice blended with the local spices, veggies and chunks of meat will blow your taste buds with each morsel you take. Wahid Biryani in Aminabad will offer you the finest version along with multiple options of this dish. Do try Awadhi Biryani, Veg Handi Dum biryani, and Mutton Biryani while you are here.

Where: Old Nazirabad Rd, Mohan Market, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226018

3. Sheermal

This is a type of Indian flatbread but with a delicious twist. It is a naan that is super sweet and has the crunch of multiple nuts. Its dough is kneaded with milk and then they are baked in a tandoor and served with the peppering of cardamom or saffron. Savour the best version of this delicacy at Salman Sheermal Waale.

Where: 299/20, Shahganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226003

4. Basket Chaat

A stroll in the streets of Lucknow is incomplete without trying some crunchy chaats. You must have tried many versions of chaat, but this is something very offbeat yet incredibly luscious that should be on the top of your list. Basket chaat in Lucknow is prepared from thin sev and crispy potato and is packed with an assortment of chutneys, and tikki and garnished with pomegranate seeds. Head to Shukla Chaat House to devour the best taste.

Where: Church building, 11, Shahnajaf Rd, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001

5. Kulcha Nihari

For all the non-veg lovers out there, Kulcha Nihari is a delicious Mulghai dish that can drool over its taste. Nihari is a flavourful meat gravy that is relished with soft kulchas. Raheem Kulcha-Nahari in Akbari Gate in Chowk is a 125-year-old eatery and the aromatic and mouth-watering taste of this royal dish will leave you speechless.

Head off to hop across the city and savour these delights and do let us know which one you like the most.

Also Read: From Cauliflower crust to Almond Flour pizza dough, see yummy gluten-free pizza recipes