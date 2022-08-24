The best of Mumbai street food and places to try it

Mumbai is well-known for its luscious flavours! Be it crunchy batata vada to fiery Pav Bhaji- the place offers lip-smacking savouries whose fragrant aroma and texture will make you slobber super quick. While the multiple big eateries offer zests that are unique in their own way, the most amazing flavours are usually found in the stalls and small shops. Mumbai is colourless without its street food and its quick on-the-go snacks offer a unique potpourri of flavours that is amazingly satiating. The perfect amalgam and plethora of Muslim, Gujarati, South Indian, Parsi, and Maharashtrian influences you will find on the streets of Mumbai will definitely leave you speechless while the relishes definitely make you come for more. Here is a list of some hot and flavourful dishes of Mumbai that you must try.

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is the heart of Mumbai as it is a delicious blend of soft and fiery flavours that are peppered in chickpeas also known as ragda and is served with super crunchy deep-fried pattice which is prepared from mashed potatoes and sizzling spices. Served by crushing the pattice and sprinkled with finely chopped onions, tamarind sauce, and green chutney for an outstanding blend of all the flavours. Head to Kailash Parbat in Colaba to relish the finest taste of this dish.

Where: Ground Floor, Narayan Building, 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba, Mumbai - 400005, Near Colaba Market

Akuri toast

Akuri is a dish that is native to Parsi cuisine. This dish is prepared from scrambling eggs which are further seasoned with fried onions, ginger, coriander, chopped chillies, and black pepper. Served with a crispy toast, this dish can be consumed with a hot cup of tea or coffee to relish a full-fledged meal. Khyani & Co. in Marine Lines will delight your taste buds with the best version of this dish.

Where: Jer Mahal Estate, 657, Jagannath Shankar Seth Rd, opp. Metro Inox Theatre, Dhobi Talao, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400002

Baida Roti

This is something extremely unusual from the land of Mumbai that you should definitely give a shot. A deeply fried patty that is filled with a mixture of different types of filling like chicken or mutton and is accompanied by onions and eggs will definitely quench your cravings. Bademiya on Tulloch Road in Colaba will serve the hot and flavourful Baida Roti.

Where: Tulloch Rd, behind Hotel Taj Mahal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400039

Bombay Sandwich

Bombay Sandwich and Mumbai walk hand-in-hand. Provides a blend of multiple ingredients with a burst of tangs, Raju Sandwich Stall can make you fall in love with their Bombay-style Sandwiches. Fresh veggies wrapped in three butter slices of bread and relished with a spicy dip make every morsel melt in your mouth in just a few minutes.

Where: WRJG+3JH, Behind Samrat hotel, next to the J, near to HR collage, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

Kheema Pav

For all the non-vegetarian lovers out there, this is something you must try when in Mumbai. Gulshan-e-Iran brings the best of taste to this dish and boasts of multiple other delicacies chicken tikka masala, Garlic Naan, Rabdi Kulfi and Firni that are a blessing to the buds. Minced mutton prepared in palatable tomato gravy will make you wipe the plate super fast.

Where: 15, Corner Of MRA Marg, Musafir Khana Road, Crawford Market, Mumbai CST Area, Mumbai

Pav Bhaji

The Pav Bhaji platter is the perfect amalgamation of spicy and tangy masala bhaji along with hot pav with the sides of chopped onions and lemons. This dish is mostly relished by locals and is a paradise for all those spicy food devotees out there. The onions are cooked in a spicy masala made from garam masala, onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger and are served with the garnishing of coriander and hot pav to brilliantly balance all the flavours. Cannon Pav Bhaji, CST is a small eatery that is quite prominent for its perfectly toasted flavours of this dish.

Where: Mahapalika Marg, Opposite Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Hazarimal Somani Road, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400001

