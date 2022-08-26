The best of Nagpur street food and places to try it

Nagpur, a prominent city in Maharashtra has always been in limelight for its interesting and luscious delights! Its exquisite range of spicy street food zaika will appease you while enhancing your cravings. Right from varied varieties of chaat, and curries, to Nagpuri samosa- one can find multiple delights in and around the city that are worth giving a shot at. The streets of this food paradise feature exceptional gastronomic excellence that will satiate your hungry tummy. So, all those food lovers out there here is a shout-out to try the below-mentioned dishes when in Nagpur.

1. Anda Pav

The perfect balance of soft and crunchy exteriors with juicy egg interiors, this delicious anda pav served with sweet and spicy chutneys at a tiny stall of Israel Ande Wale will definitely roll your buds at just a nominal rate.

Where: Madina Market, Mominpura, Nagpur

2. Tarri Poha

Poha is a widely considered breakfast option in Nagpur and a vacation is absolutely incomplete without relishing this delicious version of poha. With a Tarri poured on the top which is made of chana (Bengal gram), this staple makes the whole dish extremely luscious and nourishing. Tarri is spicy in nature and its accompaniment in this softly rolled rice, pungent tomato, crispy onions, peanuts, and sev adds up to the taste of this delight. Do visit Ramji-Shyamji Pohewala in Sita Nagar to relish the scrumptious version of Tarri Poha.

Where: Beside Santaji Mahavidyalaya,Sneh Nagar, Square, Chatrapati Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440015

3. Kulhad Chaat

A desi Kulhad Chaat contains a tantalizing explosion of flavours that can make you salivate in just a few minutes. Sai Chat Center has its own burst of flavours and unique style to serve a chat that which makes it even more mouth-watering. Crispy ingredients added in an earthen cup that is relished with oodles of piping hot ragda, chutneys, dahi along with fiery seasonings and crunchy sev will take your heart away.

Where: 6/203, New Sneh Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440015

4. Patodi and Kadhi

Patodi and Kadhi is an authentic Maharashtrian dish which is dripped in luscious flavours and an aromatic blend of spices. Patodi is essentially a crunchy pakoda like kachori that is filled with coriander and coconut and when it is savoured with hot and zesty Kadhi, it gives a tempting treat to your buds whose taste is unmatchable. Do take a visit to Patodiwala in Civil Lines, Nagpur for the finest experience.

Where: Badkas Chowk, Mahal, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440032

5. Santra Barfi

Oranges are the speciality of Nagpur and leaving the land without tasting a dessert made of oranges is something we don’t approve of! Santra barfi is made from the tangy and sweet pulp of oranges and is easily available at every shop. The dish has the perfect blend of sugar and tangy flavour and is peppered with a silver layer to enhance the flavour. Head to Shree Heera Sweets in Itwari to devour the finest version of this sweet.

Where: Shop No, 127, Abhyankar Marg, Variety Chowk, Sitabuldi, Nagpur, Maharashtra 440012

