The best of Pune street food and places to try them

If you are a true foodaholic, then you must always be confused about what to pick because we can’t lie, India has a lot to offer and we love them all, isn’t it? Pune, one of the biggest cities in Maharashtra has been in limelight for its fiery and delicious street food. Right from food carts to Khao Gallis, this city allure gastronomic aficionados and hungry souls with its authentic flavours and spicy ingredients that will satiate the taste buds in one go (no joking!). Are you excited to explore the delicious delights in the city’s streets? Let’s take a quick look at the street food specialities of Pune. Fret not as we also jot down a list of places in Pune that are prominent for dishing out such yummy dishes. So, hey, shout out to all those food fellas out there, take a stroll to these places and quench your longings all at once.

Puneri Misal Pav

The Misal pav platter is the perfect amalgamation of spicy and tangy masala misal along with hot pav with the sides of chopped onions and lemons. This dish is a paradise for all those spicy food devotees out there. The onions are cooked in a spicy masala made from garam masala, onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger and are served with the garnishing of usal, poha, diced potato, chopped onions and coriander, onions and butter. Served with hot bread or pav to brilliantly balance all the flavours. Head to Bedekar Misal to relish the tastiest Puneri Misal Pav.

Where: Bedekar Tea Stall, 418, Munjabacha Bole Road, Narayan Peth, Pune

Sev Puri

Sev Puri is yet another snack that you must relish while on the streets of Pune. Khatti meethi pani puri served with fillings of chole and aloo will make you go crazy while making you come for more. Natraj Bhel serves the crispiest, crunchy and tangy zest of Sev Puri that you must devour.

Where: Chowk, Samrat Ashok Road, Rahim Shaikh Rd, Shastrinagar, Yerawada

Vada Pav

Who does not love the lip-smacking flavours of Vada Pav? This Maharashtrian street delicacy is difficult to get enough of and its blend of fiery masalas along with green chillies is something no one can ever say no to. Garden Vadapav Center is touted as the best to relish delicious Vada Pav in Pune.

Where: Buttee Street, Camp, Cantonment Area, Pune, Maharashtra

Kacchi Dabeli

A fluffy bun complemented with a unique lip-smacking filling of potatoes, fried masala peanuts and pomegranate, can you say no to Kacchi Dabeli? This dish has the perfect blend of every flavour right from sweet, and crunchy to tangy that will mesmerize your taste buds forever. Relish the taste with the chutney of your choice at Yashwant Dabeli and soak yourself in the deliciousness.

Where: 683, Jangali Maharaj Rd, Pulachi Wadi, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, Maharashtra

Keema pav

For all the non-vegetarian lovers out there, this is something you must try when in Pune. Minced mutton prepared in palatable tomato gravy will make you wipe the plate superfast. Take a stroll to Cafe GoodLuck to munch the tastiest keema pav. Their unique flavours will definitely make you slobber.

Where: Goodluck Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana

