Best ready to eat food products in India for people who love to snack while working

While most of us have started working from the office, some of us have perpetually embraced the working from home culture. Whether you are someone who works from home, or a college student who studies all day long, a mom who just cannot decide what to give her kids for a snack or simply someone who has guests over all the time, we have got your back! These ready to eat food items will help you prepare an instant meal. They are super easy to cook and are extremely filling.

1. Prasuma Momos - Original Chicken

Beat those snack cravings while working or binge-watching your favourite movie or TV shows, with a plate of juicy, crunchy and easy-to-make momos by your side. A wholesome and delectable party snack that will leave anyone wanting more. Relish a yummy plate of momos with the momo sauce included. Healthy and delicious momos filled with fresh veggies and chicken. They are super easy to make and will be ready within 5 minutes.

Price: Rs.147

2. McCain French Fries

There is no one in this world who doesn’t enjoy a plate of yummy french fries. If you are craving french fries from your favourite fast food joint, you can now make them from the comfort of your home. These frozen fries simply need to be fried in oil or in an airfryer and will be ready in no time. You mix them with a spicy peri peri masala or add cheese sauce and make cheesy fries.

Price: Rs.152

3. Chaayos Mini Samosas

These sweet and spicy bite-sized triangles of mini Samosas will make your chai-time even more enjoyable. Enjoy it at your home or office as an evening snack or a munching snack for your anytime chai! They carry the authentic sweetness and spice of pure coconut, raisins, and cashew, with hints of dry mango powder, bringing in the traditional flavours from Maharashtra and Gujarat. With a crunchy texture and a melt-in-the-mouth consistency, this food item makes a delicious snack. They can be eaten anytime and will surely be a family favourite.

Price: Rs.139

4. Moong Dal Fry Instant Mix

This moong dal fry is super easy to make and also comparatively a healthy dish. The instant mix contains no added sugar, soda, maida or reused oils. It is farm fresh with organic high quality ingredients used in all the products. The product is prepared using organic and traditional recipes.

Price: Rs.195

5. Kapiva Tangy Masala Supergrain Oats

Masala supergrains are amalgamation of zesty Indian Masala flavours and wholesome Ayurvedic nutrition. These oats are infused with 3 ayurvedic herbs - amla, tulsi and turmeric in homestyle masala. All these herbs work together to help you strengthen your immunity, improve gut heat and boost memory and focus. The added benefits of 4 supergrains adds much needed wholesomeness to your breakfast.

Price: Rs.295

6. True Elements Masala Millet Upma

This ​​masala millet upma is super easy to make and makes a perfectly nutritious meal for breakfast or an evening snack. Millets are highly fibrous, they provide a good and healthy alternative to sooji that's used for making upma. As millets are fibre rich, they help in keeping the digestive system well. They are also rich in proteins and vitamins that help to stabilise the blood sugar levels. As the mix is loaded with antioxidants, it lowers the cholesterol level which is good to keep the heart-healthy.

Price: Rs.260

7. TheTasteCompany Dal Khichdi

This dal khichdi is made using naturally grown pulses to prepare an instant meal, which is free of any harmful fertilisers to keep you healthy and happy. It contains hand picked spices to keep the homely essence intact in our instant meals. You simply need to pour hot water upto the mark on the box, close the lid, be patient for 5 minutes and then enjoy the meal.

Price: Rs.340

