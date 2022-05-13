Best tourist places to visit in Meghalaya that will take your breath away

Also known as the Abode of Clouds, Meghalaya, one of the seven sister states of North-East India, will captivate you with its pristine beauty, perpetual clouds, mists, massive waterfalls, limestone caves, lush green and dense forests, and amazing living root bridges. This state is known for many things, including its famous monsoons, rich traditional festivals, and spectacular landscapes. Meghalaya will astound you with the variety of attractions it has to offer.

Here are the 4 best tourist places to visit in Meghalaya that will wow you.

Elephant Falls

Elephant falls, a popular tourist attraction near Shillong, is a confluence of three rivers. The Khasi tribe named it Ka Kshaid Lai Pateng Khohsiew, which translates as Three Steps Water Falls. The place gets its name from an elephant-shaped stone at its foot. It's a beautiful sight, and you'll never get tired of taking photos with such a stunning background here!

Double Decker Living Root Bridge

The "double-decker" root bridge, Meghalaya's most famous root bridge, can be found near one of the wettest places on the planet, Cherrapunji. This area, about two and a half hours drive from Shillong, has 11 functional root bridges. You will have to walk to the precise location, but it is well worth the effort.

Mawlynnong Village

With the title of the cleanest village in India, Mawlynnong makes up for one of the most exotic locations in Meghalaya. It is renowned for its cleanliness and eco-friendly ways of living. Mawlynnong village, which is densely forested, is also known as 'God's Own Garden.' In addition to camping, there are decent homestays and fancy resorts to stay in here.

Mawsmai Cave

Mawsmai Cave is a short distance from Sohra (Cherrapunji) and is a simple attraction and a notable landmark to visit and explore. There is a lot of vegetation to catch one's eye inside the cavern. The cave's length is only 150 metres, which isn't the longest in comparison to other caves in the region, but it most likely gives you a glimpse into life underground. The cave's limestone constructions will undoubtedly astound you.

Meghalaya is a nature lover's paradise, with so many charming and truly incredible places to visit.

