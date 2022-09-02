The best of Vishakhapatnam street food and places to try it

Also called the jewel of the east coast, Visakhapatnam is a city that is situated in Andhra Pradesh. Being prominent for its surreal beaches, cultural heritage, seafood and water activities, this city can provide you with an unforgettable experience with much-needed relaxation. Vishakhapatnam aka Vizag is amazing for plenty of reasons but its varied varieties of culinary treats always remain on the top that will surely thrill your palates to a whole new level. The street food stalls in Vizag sell an assortment of mouth-watering lip-smacking snacks that you shouldn’t miss! Here we bring you a list of the best Vishakhapatnam street food and places to try them

1. Muri Mixture

Muri Mixture and the beaches have an endless affair! The divine amalgamation of peanuts, puffed rice, onions, chilli, tangy and fiery chutneys and tomatoes mix up into a luscious snack and is peppered with cilantro and lemon to bring out the perfect blend of flavours. Head to Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Muri Mixture Shop to relish the finest taste of this snack in Vizag.

Where: P89J+5G7, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530017

2. Egg Bonda

You must have heard about multiple types of crispies but egg bonda is one such unusual blend of crispy exteriors and soft interiors that you must indulge in. Its blend of fiery spices, gram flour, red and green chillies, pepper and salt when served with tangy chutney will make you go wow. Do take a stroll to Broken eggs to savour an incredible taste of Egg bonda.

Where: Jodugulla Palem, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530043

3. Punugulu

Punugulu is a deep-fried fritter that is formed with the batter of urad dal and rice. Served with chutney that is blended with ingredients like peanuts and coconut. Relish a plate full of Punugulu at Bejawada Punugulu and we are sure that this place will make you drool over its scrumptious flavours.

Where: Diamond Park Rd, Railway Quarters, Mahaarajupeta, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530004

4. Grilled liver kebab

Treat your buds with the fiery, spicy and hot chicken kebab stick and we bet you that it will satiate your cravings with every morsel you indulge in. From liver kebab, mutton kebab, chicken kebab, prawn kebab and tandoori fish, Kebablicious will tantalise your buds with its scrumptious delicacies.

Where: Sector 11, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530017

5. Tomato Bajji

One of the offbeat, wholesome and luscious snacks you will find on the streets of Vizag, Tomato Bajji is coated with besan and is filled with the crispy crunchy muri mixture. These tomato cups are fried and served cut in half. Other varieties are also available like brinjal which can also be relished. Do make your way to Godavari Bajji Mixture to devour this tastiest snack.

Where: 7-1-32, Chinna Waltair Main Rd, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530017

