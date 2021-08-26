Bia Jutsu: Make this craft beer cocktail at home with ease

The weekend is almost here and what better way to welcome the weekend than preparing a scrumptious cocktail at home! So we have for you a quick and simple recipe to make a popular cocktail known as Bia Jutsu to ring it in! The cocktail Bia Jutsu is prepared with brewed lager, succulent tomato puree, rock salt, soy sauce and some lemon juice.

It is topped with crushed black pepper, basil and cherry tomato skewers. The Bia Jutsu is a variation on a Mexican drink called Michelada which is prepared by combining beer, tomato juice and spices. Similar to the Bloody Mary, but with lager instead of vodka, it is touted as a hangover cure as well as an easy-drinking, low-alcohol warm-weather treat. In this recipe of Bia Jutsu, we have used soy sauce, grilled cherry tomatoes and basil leaves to give it an asian touch that brings more flavour to this beautiful art. Check out the recipe of this beer cocktail as shared by Nishant Kumar who is the owner of Ministry of Sound.

Ingredients:

Brewed lager beer - 200 ml

Soy sauce -10 ml

Lime juice - 15 ml

Tomato puree -90 ml

Salt - half tablespoon

Tabasco - 3 dash

Shake together the beer, soy sauce, tomato puree, salt and tabasco. Garnish with cherry tomato skewers and basil leaves. Top with crushed black pepper.

