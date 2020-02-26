From Biryani to Jalebi: Here are the historical roots of your favourite Indian dishes

Indian dishes from regional cuisines have different origins in history. Check out the history of Indian food items.

India is significantly known for its cuisines from different regions. But all the dishes have their history. Each of the dishes is associated with a different story. Some were made for poor people and workers, others were made to please the king and some during the adverse situation of the war. So, know the roots of your favourite Indian dish right below.

Petha

One of the prime foods of Agra is connected to the construction of Taj Mahal during the Mughal Empire. During the construction period, 21,000 workers were bored with having the same meal of roti and dal every day. The master architect Ustad Isa Effendi then requested Pir Naqshbandi Sahib for a solution as Effendi was asked to do something by the erstwhile Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. According to the legends, the Pir got the recipe in his prayers from the god and then 500 cooks prepared it.

Dal Bati

Dal Bati was invented in Chittorgarh Fort in Mewar as survival food due to the adverse conditions during the war. Bati is a dough of wheat which can be made with few ingredients and little amount of water. In the modern period, Dal Bati was evolved into two other popular items Dal and Churma.

Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak was created in the early 20th century in the kitchen of Mysore Palace. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar was in the throne at this time and his cook used to make different dishes to please him. One day, he made a sweet which melted at the tip of the king's tongue. Then, he named it as 'Mysore Paka'. Paka means a sweet concoction in the Kannada language.

Khaja

Khaja, the most popular sweet of Odisha, was invented in Gangetic plains of Bihar around 2000 years ago. The history of this food dates back to the reign of Maurya and Gupta Empire. Today, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh present Khaja with their different taste and conception.





Jalebi

Jalebi has its origins in West Asia which was introduced by Persian-speaking invaders during the medieval period. During the 15th century, it was called 'Kundalika' and 'Jalavallika' in India. In Iran, poor people were offered Jalebi during Ramadan. It is known by different names in different countries. The Indian version of Jalebi was found by 'Priyamkarnrpakatha' by Jinasura, a Jain author of mid-15th century.

Dum Biryani

The origin of Dum Biryani is quite debated. It is mainly considered that the dish originated in Hyderabad in the reign of Nizams. But often, it is debated that Dum Biryani or the Biryani of Awadh was originated in Lucknow. When the Nawab of Awadh ordered the cook to prepare a meal in a huge handi for poor people, there was a shortage of foods. So, the cooking process had to be done with minimum resources in covered and sealed pots. This cooking style is known as 'Dum'.

