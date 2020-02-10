Bizarre: Bread and butter are fine, but have you ever tried eating bhujia and bread?

Do you love bhujia sev and bread butter? If yes, then how about combining these two items. Read below to find out how a combination of these two will taste and whether or not you should try it.

Comfort food is something that all of us love to have. It's that one dish or that one item that makes us happy and allows us to feel good about ourselves in the time of distress. Be it chocolates, cakes or shakes, all of us have some of the other types of comfort food. But then, there's one thing that's not only comfort food, but it's a dish that has been a part of our lives since our childhood. And that dish is bread with butter and jam. But with time, we all have started experimenting with our food. And one such experiment is having bhujia with bread. Bhujia, which is a chai time snack, tastes great when combined with bread.

Yes, bread and bhujia is a legit combination, and it is yummy. The best part about this snack is that you need only two things to form a great dish. You can add some cold drink as a beverage and make it taste even better.

When it comes to having bread with bhujia, the best thing about this combination is that you can add your touch and flavour to it. You can add butter, cheese, chilli flakes, schezwan sauce to this combination or can eat it as it is. Many people love this combination and like adding some tomato ketchup to eat as well.

If you love having sandwiches, but you are bored of having the same old sandwich, then you should consider adding some bhujia to experiment it with. Add some tomato, onions, chutney and your bhujwich is ready.

From breakfast to a midnight snack, bread and bhujia are that food mixture we can always count on. All we need is a packet of bread and bhujia.

