Bizarre: Love Pizzas the most? Here are some weird toppings around the world that you must try

When it comes to food, there are very few things that are loved by most of us across the globe. And one such food item is Pizza- it is not a food , it's an emotion. Pizza is a magical word. For many, it's comfort food and for the rest, it's their go-to food. Be it fried food, thin crust, heavy dish or cheese burst- that one pizza surely brings more joy into our lives. There are various types of pizzas in the world, some which are tasty and delicious, some which can creep you out with their weirdness and then there are some that you just cannot afford to miss.

If you love pizza and don't mind experimenting with your favourite dish, then you must try these pizzas around the world. Read on to discover the weirdest pizza toppings around the world and mark them on your bucket list to try.

Banana Pizza (Sweden):

You'll find banana curry pizza under the ordinary or classic sections of the menu in Sweden. It's not too different from a Hawaiian pizza (the one with the pineapple), but the curry powder is admittedly unique. This type of pizza is quite common in Sweden.

Coconut Pizza (Costa Rica):

When it comes to coconut, it's usually used in toppings, desserts and curries, but in Costa Rica, it's a favourite pizza topping - along with shrimp.

English Breakfast Pizza (UK):

This is just like the pizzas you get in the United States, but it has black pudding (blood sausage), mushrooms, and baked beans to the regular sausage and bacon. Similar to the American Pizza, this is a late-night favourite in Liverpool.

Green Peas Pizza (Brazil):

Green peas are a very popular vegetable in Brazil, and they often appear on pizzas, along with raisins, carrots, and quail eggs.

Mayo Jaga (Japan):

This popular type of Japanese pizza is topped with potatoes and hot mayonnaise. At Domino’s in Japan, mayo Jaga is decorated with mayonnaise in a pretty lattice design, so you cannot miss out on this one.

