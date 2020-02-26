Bizarre: THESE are the unusual places in India you didn't know existed

India is not only known for its culture and traditions, but it is also known for bizarre places. Read below to find out about places that you didn't know existed in India.

India is known as the land of culture, traditions, food and colours. But it is also known as the land of mystery and history. When it comes to India, there are some rituals, traditions and acts that can only exist in our country. Travelling in India is full of surprises. You never know what you get to see and experience in India.

Right from the scenic beaches, to hikes, India has a plethora of things to offer. But more than that, there are some things in India that you didn't even know existed. Sometimes uncanny and sometimes uplifting, there are some places in India that are known for their beauty, mystery and traditions.

Read below to find out some unusual places in India that you didn't even exist.

Roopkund Lake, Uttarakhand:

Roopkund lake, which is covered in snow and surrounded by glaciers is also known as mystery lake or skeleton lake. It is so because the key attraction of this lake is the 600 odd human skeletons that were discovered here.

Cleanest village in Asia- Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Mawlynnong in Cherrapunji is as God's own garden. It has won international accolades and it's interesting to note that this village has a 100 percent literacy rate and most villagers speak English fluently. Mawlynnong is also known for waterfalls, living roots bridge and much more.

Dog Temple - Channapatna, Karnataka:

In Channapatna, prayers are conducted seeking blessings of the dog God. According to locals, the dog is considered good-natured and loyal, but at times he is also formidable. Hence, the entire village prays to dogs.

Rat temple- Karni Mata Temple, Rajasthan:

The Karni Mata Temple is home to over 20,000 rats. These rats are worshipped because it is believed that they are reincarnated family members of Karni Mata.

Largest River Island - Majuli, Assam:

Located on the Brahmaputra, Majuli, the world's largest river island, the scenic beauty of this island is the closest one can feel to the heavens.

Highest Tea Estate - Kolukkumalai, Tamil Nadu:

It is around two hours drive from Munnar and is known as the world's highest tea estate. Overlooking at a height of 8000 feet above sea level, this tea estate rises above the plains of Tamil Nadu, heralded by beautiful rugged mountains on all sides.

