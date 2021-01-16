Black Tea Benefits: 6 Reasons to consume THIS brew regularly to promote overall health

Black tea leaves are derived from the Camellia Sinensis and the brew comes with numerous health benefits. So, here’s why you should drink this beverage regularly.

Black tea leaves come from the Camellia Sinensis and it has the same properties like that of green tea and white tea. Black tea is a widely consumed beverage in the world and it is also often blended with other plants like English Breakfast or Earl Grey to give a different aroma and flavour. The consumption of black tea gives us several health benefits as well. Some of them are mentioned below.

Black tea benefits:

Reduces cancer risk

In a recent study, it has been seen that black tea has polyphenols that can reduce the risk of tumour growth in our body. To be precise, the consumption of black tea can reduce the risk of breast, lungs, skin and prostate cancer.

Comes with antioxidant properties

Black tea has antioxidant properties that remove all toxins from our body reducing the risk of many chronic ailments. The antioxidants catechins, theaflavins, and thearubigins in the tea promote overall health.

Improves heart health

Black tea also contains flavonoids that improve heart health and reduces the risk of many cardiovascular diseases. So, including black tea in your daily diet can be fruitful for your heart health.

Reduces the risk of stroke

Black tea also significantly reduces the risk of stroke which is one of the leading causes of death. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in your brain is blocked or ruptured. This has been seen in a study that black tea has some potential properties that can prevent stroke.

Reduces bad cholesterol

Regular consumption of black tea can also effectively regulate cholesterol in the body.

Makes you energetic and focused

A hot cup of black tea in the morning will make you energetic and improve your focus to concentrate on your work or study.

Apart from these things, consumption of black tea can also reduce blood pressure, improve gut health, regulate blood sugar level, prevent bacterial growth in your mouth, etc.

