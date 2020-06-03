Bossam, Bulgogi, Mandu: 5 Traditional Korean dishes you must try

Do you love Korean food? Then you will like its traditional recipes as well. Some of them originated 800 years ago. Read on to know some popular traditional Korean recipes.

Typical Korean food consists of bowl of rice, soup or stew, which is considered to be the base of the traditional Korean foods. But still, there are lot of varieties in this cuisine. They use all types of vegetables, meat and poultry like seaweed, jellyfish, wild greens, leaves of flowers, etc. Korean cuisine is one of the most popular ones all over the world.

And it especially reminds us of the Kimchi, which is one of the most popular Korean dishes. But apart from this, Korean traditional foods offer variations with their distinct taste and delicacy. So, here are some popular Korean traditional foods which you must try.

Popular traditional Korean foods to try:

Bulgogi

Bulgogi is one of the most popular traditional Korean dishes which comes with thinly sliced meat pieces with a smoky sweet flavour in it. The meat pieces are wrapped in lettuce with spicy red pepper paste in it. Korean dumplings Also known as Mandoo or Mandu, these dumplings are a symbol of good luck when prepared in the Korean new year festivities. They are served with traditional cylindrical rice cakes. Korean noodles These are also known as Japchae and is one of the most popular Korean noodle preparations. The glass noodles are made with mung bean or sweet potatoes. Bossam Bossam or Korean pork belly is served in lettuce wraps and is a great dish to indulge in any kind of feast. They are perfect to serve in family dinners also with your own choice of wraps. Galbi Tang This rich and delicate short rib soup was originated about 800 years ago in Goryeo Dynasty. This dish is mainly prepared in a traditional Korean wedding. ALSO READ| Korean Foods of 2020: 5 Most popular Korean dishes to try

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×