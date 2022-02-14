Breakfast options under Rs 500 that’ll make your mornings energetic & happier

With the pandemic still going on and work from home being the new norm, we have totally given up on waking up early and having breakfast. Either it's getting right to work or finding a teeny tiny brunch break but the concept of breakfast is slowly fading. The main reason for this is because laziness though lack of time might be the excuse you give yourself. So why not make your breakfast more tasty and healthy plus easy-to-make so that you’ll never want to skip it ever again? Here are 7 such easy to make breakfast options that’ll make your mornings more energetic and happier.

Yogabar Super Muesli

With the goodness of whole grains, almonds and super seeds, this muesli boosts your immunity, helps you absorb nutrients, control blood sugar levels and is excellent for weight management. If you think healthy can’t be absolutely delicious, a taste of this will make you think otherwise.

Price: Rs 407

Whole Oatmeal

Good oatmeal can keep you healthy throughout the day and also helps you elevate your mood. Oatmeal contains juicy fruits which are dried and frozen. This process keeps their natural flavours intact and fruits stay fresh for a long duration.

Price: Rs 499

Pancake & Hot Chocolate Mix

Life's better with pancakes for breakfast. This delicious mix along with luscious hot chocolate will fast become your favourite way to start the day! Easy to prepare and delicious to eat. With this, you’ll no more be complaining about boring breakfasts and tasteless dishes.

Price: Rs 405

Ragi Flakes

The health benefits of ragi are many. It strengthens your bones and also helps in addressing skin and hair related issues. Eating ragi flakes with milk, yoghurt or with cut fruits will make your mornings 100 per cent better than usual.

Price: Rs 225

Breakfast Cereals

Kellogg’s crunchy granola almonds and cranberries is the best to give a nourishing and energetic start to your mornings. It’s loaded with multigrain clusters and delicious fruits and nuts​ that’ll boost your mood and up your spirits.

Price: Rs 296

Multi Millets Dosa Instant Mix

Dosa is one of the most savoured dishes across India and is also one of the most common breakfast dishes in South India. FittR Bites millet dosa mix is made from three millets and three dals. This healthy dosa mix is based on homemade recipes and is 100 per cent natural.

Price: Rs 215

Kwality Corn Flakes

Make the easiest breakfast that’s also healthy and tasty with Corn flakes. Make sure you add cut fruits, berries or almonds to gain the essential vitamins and proteins to kickstart your day energetically.

Price: Rs 274

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

