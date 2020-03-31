Breakfast Staples: 5 smoothie bowl recipes that you MUST try at least once

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and to make that meal even more tasty and nutritious, here are top 5 smoothie bowl recipes that you must try at home right away.

When it comes to breakfast, people usually love to have a different type of breakfasts. Some like to have their desi paranthas, while others love to experiment with their meals. However, some people like to follow the trend and try new things. And one such thing that's trending for quite a while now is a smoothie bowl. Smoothie bowl is packed with all the nutrients you need in the day. Right from protein to amino acids, this one bowl covers everything.

Smoothie bowls have become our new breakfast staple—and for good reason. Topped with fresh fruit, granola, seeds, and nut butter, they have more staying power than a traditional sipped-on smoothie. If you love smoothie bowls and don't mind experimenting with it, then read below to find out different types of smoothie bowls that you can make at home easily.

Here are some smoothie bowl recipes that you must try.

Berry Smoothie Bowl:

All you have to do is add blueberries, raspberries in a blender and top it off with fresh bananas, blueberries, raspberries and dried cranberries and eat it away! Check out the recipe here.

Antioxidant Smoothie Bowl:

To make this bowl, add blueberries, raspberries and peanut butter in a jar and also add some coconut or almond milk. Top it off fresh figs, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and much more. Check out the recipe here.

Green Smoothie Bowl:

To make this fresh smoothie, blend kale with avocado, pineapple and banana. Top it off with your favourite cereal, flaxseeds, banana and blueberries. Check out the recipe here.

Kale and Wheatgrass Smoothie Bowl:

Combine kale, pear, kiwi, banana and melon in a blender. Add some coconut or almond milk, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and you are good to go. Check out the recipe here.

Strawberry Smoothie Bowl:

Blend strawberries and a handful of cranberries, coconut milk and seeds of your choice and then top it off with freshly cut strawberries. Check out the recipe here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More