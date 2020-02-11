Broccoli Recipe: HERE's how you can give broccoli a desi touch; Check it out

You can now cook broccoli in a desi style and have it with rice or roti. Check out the recipe below.

Broccoli belongs to the cabbage family whose large flowering heads and stalk are consumed. This vegetable is dark green and its tree-like structure resembles a cauliflower. Most of the time, Broccoli is associated with pasta, salad and pizza and it isn't popular in Indian cuisine as well. But in Italian cuisine, this veggie is used as a staple food. But in recent days, Broccoli is being used quite often in Indian cuisine for having lots of health benefits. So, health-conscious people tend to consume broccoli more to take the best of it. This vegetable is highly packed with Vitamin C, fibre and anti-bacterial properties that can boost our immune system. Broccoli is also low in glycaemic content. All these qualities of this veggie together contribute to weight loss, diabetes and heart health. So, here we have presented an easy and quick recipe to have broccoli in desi style. Check this out below.

Ingredients you need-

One broccoli

One onion

One carrot

Half capsicum

Half cup of paneer cubes

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

One tsp coriander powder

Half tsp amchur powder

One tsp garam masala

Salt and pepper according to taste.

You can adjust the quantity of vegetables and spices according to your requirement.

Method to make it-

Step 1- Wash and separate all the florets of broccoli.

Step 2- Now put a pan on the oven and put oil in it. Now put ginger and garlic paste and fry onions in them.

Step 3- Now add capsicum and carrots in it and stir well. Add all the spices except garam masala and amchur powder and mix well. Then add salt and pepper as per your taste.

Step 4- Now add the broccoli on the pan and let it cook for 5-10 minutes.

Step 5- When all the ingredients will get cooked well together, then add the paneer cubes, garam masala and amchur powder to it and mix well. Then serve hot.

You can have this desi style broccoli recipe with naan, roti, paratha or rice.

Read More