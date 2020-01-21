Brownie in a mug: Prepare your favourite gooey and chocolatey dessert in a microwave in just 5 minutes

For those nights when you have strange brownie cravings, whip it up in just 5 minutes! Check out the easy ways.

For the longest time, it was believed that only experienced bakers could bake the most delicious and drool-worthy desserts. Be it chocolate brownies to cheesecakes, they would either be store-bought or have long and tedious recipes to be followed to reach perfection, and then gone in two seconds!

But ever had those late nights when you just crave a gooey chocolate brownie but it is too late for delivery portals to pick up stuff from shut down stores? At times like this, the best way to deal with it is to whip one up yourself.

The latest baking trend is making a single-serving brownie in a cup! This is known to take barely five minutes to make and relatively easy if you have all the ingredients ready! Sounds too good to be true? Check out these recipes to whip up a brownie in a cup to satisfy those midnight cravings.

Eggless brownie

While most cakes require eggs as one of the main ingredients, if you are one of those who prefer it without eggs, this recipe will do the trick. This recipe takes less than five minutes to prepare and has a mix of gooey and cakey texture to it. Check it out!

Chocolate chip brownie

While you can use the basic cocoa powder and loads of chocolate to do the trick, why not opt for something fancier? Instead of staying to the basics, experiment with chocolate chips with this recipe.

Ice cream chocolate brownie

Sure, brownies are great especially when you're having a craving. But why not top this off with ice cream for a sweeter, cooler touch to the sweltering hot brownie?

Basic brownie

Want a fuss-free way to just satisfy your sweet tooth? This recipe will be sure to enable you to do just that, making for a mouth-watering dessert to binge on your cheat day!

Before consuming, be sure to pierce the brownie with a toothpick or steel fork or knife to ensure it comes out dry. If the ingredients are not stuck to the toothpick or fork, the dessert is done. If ingredients stick to it, put it back into the microwave for another minute to ensure it is well-done and dry.

