Brunch recipe: Cook delicious eggs benedict in 4 steps

The perfect brunch dishes are light on the stomach and delicious. Since brunch is a combination of breakfast and lunch, dishes that can be made quickly are preferred over the ones that require a lot of effort. One such quick dish is eggs benedict. It basically includes an English muffin which is topped with bacon, poached egg and hollandaise sauce.

If someone doesn’t eat bacon, they can always use lobster meat as a substitute. So if you want to make this scrumptious brunch dish at home, then follow this quick and super simple 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

For the hollandaise sauce, simply mix 4 egg yolks, 3 ½ tbsp lemon juice, a pinch of white pepper powder, ⅛ tsp Worcestershire sauce and 1 tbsp water in a bowl. Fill the bottom half of a double boiler with water and let it simmer. Pour the prepared mixture into the top half of the boiler. Add 1 cup of melted butter and ¼ tsp salt and whisk. Remove from heat.

Step 2

For the poached eggs, simply fill a pan with 3 inches of water and add 1 tsp of white vinegar into it once the water begins to simmer. Break 8 eggs into the water and take them out while the yolk is still soft.

Step 3

Split open 4 English muffins and toast them in a broiler by preheating the oven and setting it to broiler settings. Prepare the bacon by browning 8 strips of it in a medium skillet.

Step 4

Take 2 tbsp of softened butter and spread it on the muffins. Place a slice of bacon on each muffin and top with one poached egg. Pour the hollandaise sauce on top and serve.

Also Read: Cocktail recipe: Make Cosmopolitan at home in just 4 steps