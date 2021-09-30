Brunch recipes: Cook scrumptious cinnamon rolls in 4 steps

Cinnamon rolls are everybody’s favourite. They taste amazing and have a homely feel. They are made with yeast-leavened dough that is topped with cinnamon and sugar. This dough is rolled and cut into small portions. When it comes to brunch recipes that are easy to make and sinfully delicious, cinnamon rolls are the first thing that comes to mind.

The ingredients included in making these delectable rolls are sugar, butter, flour and cinnamon. So if you want to make these rolls at home, then follow the recipe given below.

Step 1

To prepare the dough, mix 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 2 tbsp white sugar, 2 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp salt in a bowl. Add 3 tbsp of butter into this and mix. Combine ¾ cup of milk and 1 egg in another bowl and then add this to the mixture.

Step 2

Place the dough out onto a floured work surface and roll dough into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle. To prepare the filling, mix ½ cup of white sugar, ½ cup of brown sugar and 1 tbsp ground cinnamon.

Step 3

Brush the dough with some melted butter and sprinkle the filling on top as well as on the baking dish. Roll the dough to form a log. Cut the dough into small rolls and place these in the baking dish.

Step 4

Bake at 200 degrees celsius for 20 minutes. For the frosting, beat together 1 cup of confectioners' sugar, 100 grams softened cream cheese, ¼ cup of butter and ½ tsp vanilla extract. Pour this on the baked cinnamon rolls and serve.

