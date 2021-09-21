Brunch recipes: Make delicious waffles at home

Waffles are basically a type of sweet dish that is made with leavened batter or dough. It can be of different shapes and sizes. Waffles are characterised by a distinct honeycomb surface that is a result of cooking the dough in a waffle iron. These can be topped with different kinds of ingredients such as fruits, chocolate sauce or maple syrup.

When it comes to brunch dishes, waffles definitely top the list. Waffles make for a light yet wholesome brunch. They can be made in a jiffy and are not too heavy on the stomach. So here’s a quick recipe to make delicious waffles at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

Combine 1 cup of refined flour, 1 tsp baking powder, 2 tbsp sugar and ¼ tsp salt in a bowl. In another bowl, whisk together 1 egg and 1 cup of milk.

Step 2

Add the egg mixture into the flour one along with 2 tbsp melted butter. Mix well.

Step 3

Preheat the waffle machine and spray it with non-stick vegetable spray. Pour ½ cup of the batter into the machine. Spread the batter with the back of a spoon and cook for 3-5 minutes.

Step 4

Top the waffles with a topping of your choice, be it a dollop of whipped cream, chopped fresh fruits, maple syrup or chocolate sauce and serve.

