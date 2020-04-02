Busy with work from home? HERE are 5 quick rice recipes for lunch

If you don’t have much time for cooking since you are busy with work from home due to the lockdown, then you can try these easy rice recipes for lunch. They are easy, quick, tasty and flavourful.

Since we all are working from home right now due to lockdown, it might be tough for us to balance work life and personal life together. We have to maintain the house chores and the kitchen as well along with the work. So, amid this situation, it may be tough for us to spend a lot of time in cooking. So, we need something quick and easy to satisfy our stomach and get ready to work.

Most of us prefer rice for lunch, so, some easy rice recipes can be delightful for lunch. It will also save time for cooking. So, here are some easy rice recipes for lunch.

Check out the easy and quick rice recipes for lunch.

Lemon Rice

This is one of the most popular and traditional rice recipes of South India. It has the aromatic flavour of fresh lemon and tempering spices.

Jeera Rice

Another popular Indian rice recipe is Jeera Rice, which is prepared with Basmati rice, ghee, cumin and other fragrant spices. Simple and quick recipe of aromatic Jeera rice is all you need to have for your quick lunch.

Veg Fried Rice

Veg Fried Rice is simple and quick and offers you a delicious and flavourful rice preparation. It is prepared with different veggies, but you can add omelette or chicken pieces in it if you want. There are also other variations of fried rice like Chinese fried rice, Schezwan fried rice, etc.

Tomato Rice

It’s an easy pot rice preparation which originated from the Udupi region of Karnataka. Though the prime ingredient of this preparation is tomato which brings the tangy taste, people also add some beetroot, potato, green peas and beans to it for more flavours.

Dal Khichdi

Khichdi is one of the most popular rice recipes that is mostly consumed by all Indians. This preparation is made with different lentils and needs only 30 minutes to get cooked. This easy pot rice recipe is also good for babies and sick people.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More