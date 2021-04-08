Cabbage: 3 Delicious dishes you can make from this super healthy vegetable

Cabbage is a vegetable that can be prepared in many ways and is widely used in varying dishes like slaws, wraps and salads. Have a look at some such scrumptious dishes that you can cook using cabbage and satiate your hunger pangs.

Cabbage is one of the most versatile vegetables. From salads and slaws to rolls and stir-fries, cabbage can be cooked in a variety of ways. It is also for some reason, one of the most neglected vegetables as it usually is considered to be a boring cruciferous vegetable with zilch flavour. But this is far from the truth.

Cabbage can be delicious when cooked the right way and with the right flavours. Apart from being delicious, cabbage is also highly nutritious and consists of antioxidants and vitamin C which is great for building immunity. So check out these delectable dishes that you can make from cabbage.

Cabbage Soup

Heat some olive oil in a pot and add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped, 1 finely chopped carrot, minced celery stalks, a pinch of salt, pepper and some chilli powder. To this, add 500 grams of white beans and 2 minced cloves of garlic. Saute the vegetables for a few minutes on medium heat. Now add 2 cups of water and 3 cups of vegetable broth. Add 1 cabbage finely chopped and ½ cup of chopped tomatoes. Cook for about 5-6 minutes. Serve hot.

Sauerkraut

Chop 1-1 ½ kg cabbage into thin strips. Put the cabbage in a bowl. Add 2 tbsp kosher salt on top. Coat the leaves of the cabbage with salt and massage it gently to let it absorb.

Once the leaves of the cabbage start becoming limp and watery, pack them tightly into mason jars. Push down the leaves with your fingers and pour the liquid that the leaves released after being mixed with the salt. Cover the jar with the lid tightly. Keep checking the cabbage and pressing it down every now and then to keep it immersed in the brine. Taste it every 2-3 days, once it tastes sour enough, refrigerate it.

Cabbage Rolls

Bring 2 cups of salted water to a boil in a pot and add 8-10 cabbage leaves to it. Once the leaves have softened, drain the water. Mix 500 grams of minced chicken, 1 cup of cooked rice, some finely chopped onion and 1 egg in a bowl. Add salt and pepper according to taste and1 tbsp of tomato puree. Place this prepared mixture on the cabbage leaves and roll the leaves tightly. Heat some oil in a pan and lightly fry the cabbage rolls.

Cabbage Is cabbage healthy? Yes, cabbage is very healthy as it consists of antioxidants, vitamin C, fiber, ,manganese, protein, etc. Which family of plants does cabbage belong to? Cabbage belongs to the Brassica genus of vegetables, which includes broccoli, cauliflower and kale. What are the types of cabbage? The types of cabbage include brussel sprouts, napa cabbage, red cabbage, savoy, bok choy and green cabbage.

