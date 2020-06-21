Can’t cook with frozen veggies? THESE common mistakes might be the reason

Do you know the basic rules to use refrigerated veggies in the right way? Read on to know the common mistakes that you should stop doing with the frozen vegetables.

Often, we cannot eat fresh veggies even after buying them due to numerous mistakes while storing them in the fridge. This requires proper knowledge on how to keep foods fresh in the fridge for a long time. You can have good quality foods even after refrigerating them, you just need to know the right tactics for it. There are certain common mistakes that people tend to do with frozen vegetables.

So, we have shared those mistakes that you should stop doing right now to have healthy veggies. So, follow these tips to prepare frozen veggies in the right way.

Common mistakes that we tend to do with frozen veggies.

1- Like meat and fish, you don’t need to defrost veggies right after taking out of the fridge for cooking. That is not only an extra step but also can make them droopy. You can directly use them for cooking in the frozen state. For example, frozen, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts are perfect to roast in their frozen state.

2- You don’t need to boil, steam or microwave your frozen veggies. This can ruin the flavours of them as well. Just sautéing or roasting is perfect like you do for other fresh vegetables.

3- We often tend to keep veggies in the fridge for really a long time. This is one of the major reasons for their quality damage. Because the small ice crystals on the vegetables are responsible for the moisture loss of them. As a result, their freshness is eventually damaged.

4- If you are limiting yourself by buying only those veggies which are typically popular as frozen foods, then you are committing a big mistake. Because now, there are several other vegetables which can be frozen and then cooked like eggplant, cabbage, asparagus, mushrooms, fava beans, chickpeas, swiss chard etc. So, you don’t need to be selective for freezing vegetables.

