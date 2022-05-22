Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Pooja Hegde, check out celebrity looks as dreamy desserts

Few film and fashion events across the world draw eyeballs the way the Cannes film festival does. Audiences worldwide wait with bated breath to check out the fashion statements or faux pas made by celebrities, models and actors who grace the event in France. This year, quite a few Indian celebs are gracing the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Right from Aditi Rao Hydari and Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In fact, our desi girls have served up some truly gorgeous looks at the prestigious film festival and look good enough to eat! So, as true foodies, we replicate their red-carpet outfits with some delectably divine confections. Take a look-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ornate black gown by Dolce and Gabbana

A much-criticized look, Aishwarya’s second outfit at Cannes was a flowy black gown with embellished flower sleeves. The baroque black gown was designed by Dolce and Gabbana and had floral accents along with 3D flowers that made quite a fashion statement. Aishwarya’s kohl-rimmed eyes looked flawless and her look can be recreated on a plate with this stunning black and silver leaf confection.

A Black and Silver Leaf Wedding Cake

Hina Khan's ethereal lavender gown by Sophie Couture

Actress Hina Khan is no stranger to Cannes Film Festival and the beautiful belle chose a dreamy lavender feather gown as one of her red carpet looks this year. Designed by Sophie Couture, the divine strapless dress flaunted a plunging square neckline. Graced with delicate lace and feather highlights, the shapely gown showed off a floor-grazing train that wowed onlookers. Her sleek visage can only be matched by the delicate flavors of this cool blueberry cheesecake.

A Chilled Blueberry Cheese Cake

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ivory organza Sabyasachi sari

Aditi Rao Hydari was one of the few actresses who flaunted a red carpet look that was a nod to her desi roots. As her second look at Cannes 2022, Aditi was the epitome of grace in a hand-dyed ivory organza sari. The intricately embroidered number has been designed by Sabyasachi and Hydari completed the look with choker festooned with emeralds and diamonds from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection. The lady who looked like a vision in white can only be complemented by a classic white quilted lace wedding cake.

A Quilted Lace Wedding Cake

Pooja Hegde’s yellow dress and zebra blazer by Roberto Cavalli

South star Pooja Hegde seemed more than well prepared for her Cannes debut. The Radhe Shyam actress had a bevvy of modish outfits in her kitty. For the opening night party on the first evening at Cannes 2022, Pooja’s outfit was designed by venerated Roberto Cavalli. Her yellow mini dress had a plunging neckline and was paired with a zebra print blazer. In fact, her chic look reminds us of these dainty golden buttercream cupcakes.

Golden Buttercream Cupcakes

Deepika Padukone’s retro black and gold Sabyasachi saree

Deepika Padukone has always been acing her fashion game and this year, her Cannes 2022 looks are no different. The actress who is on jury duty sashayed across the red carpet in a glorious Sabyasachi saree that gave off retro vibes. The black and gold number was complemented by dramatic winged eyes, a golden hairband and nude lips. If her look was to be mirrored on a plate, then it these glittery black macarons would do the trick!

Glitzy black macarons

