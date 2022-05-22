Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Tamannaah Bhatia, explore boozy cocktails inspired by celebrity looks

As the Cannes Film Festival enters its fifth day of celebrating movies and artists from across the globe, we can’t help but marvel at fashionistas on the red carpet for the event. A lot of prominent Indian celebrities have set the temperatures soaring at the French Riviera with their well-curated looks. And what better way to glimpse their style statements than whip up some boozy cocktails inspired by each of their red carpet looks! Right from Aditi Rao Hydari, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan check out glamorous celebrity looks from Cannes 2022 and a bevy of beverages that they pair with.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's monochrome Valentino pantsuit

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has flaunted a wide range of looks at the Cannes Film Festival. And this year, it appears that Ash brought her fashion A-game with a hot pink pantsuit by Maison Valentino. Her monochrome look was perfectly complemented with a pair of pink Valentino Garavanni stilettos. Incidentally, the Valentino pink initially made its debut in the Fall 2022 collection by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Well, if you’re done feasting your eyes on her high-octane finesse, then you can whip up this Bubble Gum Colada as an ode to her red-carpet look to cool off in style.

A Bubble Gum Colada

Deepika Padukone in a plunging red Louis Vuitton gown

Ever since Padukone was declared the newly minted house ambassador for Louis Vuitton, we’ve been waiting to lay eyes on her Cannes 2022 looks as she was sure to don an outfit by the French couture brand. And indeed, Deepika wore a plunging red Louis Vuitton gown that was supported by skimpy straps. Her red-carpet outfit for Day 3 of the film festival had dainty peplum detailing at the midriff, and a flowy skirt. But it was Deepika’s choice of Cartier jewellery that stole the show. Her 18k white gold necklace was wreathed with diamonds glittering at her neck. This blazing red apple martini best suits the actress’ choice on the red carpet.

Red Apple Martini

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing Gaurav Gupta’s Venus sculpture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped away from international designers to don a glorious pink number by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The venerated Delhi-based couturier had earlier designed a powder blue number for Cardi-B and he put his best foot forward by dressing Aishwarya as 'The Birth of Venus'. Reports suggest that Ash’s ensemble was created after over 3500 man-hours. It showcases thousands of glass beads and crystals in addition to complex embroidery. The designer reveals that it was inspired by Italian artist Botticelli's well-known painting.

It would be safe to say that Aishwarya stole the show wearing Gupta’s rendition of Venus’ sculpture. This shimmery lavender cocktail is exactly what we’d serve if you sought Ash’s glittery look in a glass.

A Lavender Glitter Cocktail

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dramatic black and white gown

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's red-carpet looks have been quite offbeat this year and the lady managed to dazzle onlookers most recently with a gown styled by Shaleena Nathani. The sleek black and white gown made the Baahubali star appear eye-catching, for the body-hugging silhouette of the gown was complemented by diamond earrings and her shimmery eye-makeup. We think this shadowy black smoke cocktail would perfectly mirror her red carpet look at Cannes, take a look-

Alluring Black Smoke

Aditi Rao Hydari in pink gown at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari may have just debuted at the 2022 French Riviera festival, but she has been acing her style game. After her Sabyasachi organza saree drew eye-balls, she made a bold statement with a thigh-slit gown in hot pink and orange. The actress donned matching high heels and paired her attire with larger-than-life drop earrings. Sip on this scintillating cotton candy margarita to savor her unique style.

A Cotton Candy Margarita

