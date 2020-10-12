From Cashew to Caramel: 6 Homemade coffee drinks to brew and indulge in

It's always advisable to avoid store-bought coffee drinks as they are quite unhealthy. Instead, make them at your home to enjoy a hot cuppa.

A hot cup of coffee is all we need to get energised to focus on our daily work. But that doesn’t mean you can have store-bought coffee as much as you want. Because they have sugar, calories and unhealthy fats a lot.

So, if you want to taste different types of coffee drinks, then make it at home. They will be healthier and make you energetic. Here are some easy coffee drinks.

Coffee drinks to make at home.

Keto bulletproof coffee

If you are on a low-carb diet, then this is right for you. A keto-friendly bulletproof coffee is a great option to make by yourself and indulge. And there are many options of it also like spiced brown butter with whipped coconut cream, mocha with coffee whipped cream, orange cinnamon hot maca etc.

Whipped coffee or Dalgona coffee

You can easily make whipped cream coffee without any whipped cream. You can make it in different flavours like cocoa, caramel, vanilla. So, if you want to indulge in some Korean-style whipped cream coffee then try this.

Maple almond latte

Maple and almond make a great pair together and it needs only 10 minutes to make. So, if you are in a hurry but need to have a cup of coffee, then this is the right brew for you.

Cashew coffee

Cashew is a great source of plant-based protein and its mono and polyunsaturated fats can enhance our heart health. Add some honey and sea salt to your cashew coffee to enhance its flavour.

Vanilla latte

When you don’t have much time to make coffee, then simple vanilla latte is all you need. It can be made quickly to indulge in the vanilla flavour. You can make it iced vanilla latte as well.

Caramel coffee

If you like the taste of caramel, then go for it. Take the recipe from the video below.

Also Read: Want to know your favourite Indian dish? Find out based on your zodiac signs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×