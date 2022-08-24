From Cauliflower crust to Almond Flour pizza dough, see yummy gluten-free pizza recipes

Gone are the days when pizza was made with one conventional dough. Today, people are moving beyond all-purpose flour and wheat flour to incorporate diverse types of crusts that form the foundation of your pizza. Individuals who have gluten allergies or happen to be vegan, now have a myriad of other options to replace the wheat-based crust and enjoy their favourite Italian delight. Right from using cauliflower in the crust to almond flour or potato starch, we bring you some exciting ways to bake your pizza to suit your dietary preferences and meet the restrictions surrounding your health concerns.

Almond Flour Pizza Crust

An excellent way to maintain your gluten free lifestyle and still binge eat pizza is to cook with almond flour instead of wheat or maida dough. This low-carbs alternative will result in a mildly sweeter crust, but it brings you a spate of nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants that you would otherwise miss with the conventional dough. Almond flour also helps bring down your LDL cholesterol and fight insulin resistance. Take a look at the recipe that also adds lots of mozzarella for taste-

Cauliflower Pizza Crust Recipe That Won't Fall Apart

While making a cauliflower pizza is ideal for those who are going gluten free, you should know that while this is a bit better than all-purpose flour dough and wheat dough; it doesn’t offer you many health benefits. That being said, this dough is much better when it comes to fiber and protein content. One of the best parts about this recipe is that the cauliflower in the dough doesn’t fall apart. You can cut it up, lift each slice without worrying that it will break apart.

Spicy sausage and egg pizza on a Potato Crust

Another way to use a GF dough is to cook with Potato starch or even baked and mashed potatoes to make the crust of the pie. This can make your pie much more filling, but interestingly the recipe to this originated in Rome decades ago. There exists a classic pizza style that uses sliced potatoes over slim dough. Called the pizza con patate, it is made devoid of sauce, today’s recipe to a spicy sausage and egg pizza on a potato crust is inspired from this regional pizza that was first made by the Romans. You can swap out hash browns in the recipe for mashed potato to simplify the preparation.

