Ceylon Tea: What are its health benefits and how to prepare the beverage?

Ceylon tea, also known as Sri Lankan tea, is a popular tea variety with rich flavour and aroma. This tea has been originated from Sri Lanka and known for its rich and bold taste. However, the taste also depends on the region where it is grown in the country. This can be served both as iced tea or hot tea. Earlier it was known as Ceylon tea, but now, it is more popular as Sri Lankan tea.

Ceylon tea or Sri Lankan tea is made from the dried leaves of the Camellia Sinensis plant. The leaves are often called wiry as they are long and thin and look like a wire. Most of the types of Ceylon tea are processed by hand. This tea has ample health benefits as it’s highly nutritional. So, here’s everything you should know about this beverage.

Ceylon tea: Health benefits and recipe of this tea:

How to drink Ceylon tea?

Sri Lankan tea is considered to be the base of iced tea; however, it can also be consumed as milk tea. You need to add 1 tsp of this tea in 8 ounces of boiling water for 3 to 5 minutes. Once the leaves are at the bottom, you can strain it. The longer you will brew it, the stronger it will be with higher caffeine content flavour.

Caffeine content in Ceylon tea

The caffeine content of the tea depends on its leaves and the method of preparation. Generally, tea bags have more caffeine content than loose tea leaves. In 8 ounces of Ceylon tea, there will be 50 to 90 milligrams of caffeine.

Regions of Ceylon tea cultivation

The Ceylon tea is cultivated in different parts of Sri Lanka like Nuwara Eliya, Uva, Dimbula, Uda Pussellawa, Kandy, Ruhuna and Sabaragamuwa.

Recipes of Ceylon tea

Ceylon tea can be serves in the following ways:

Thai iced tea.

Black tea-infused vodka.

Iced breakfast tea latte.

Hong Kong milk tea.

Sweet Adeline.

Usage

Along with milk, you can also add lemonade or sweeteners to this tea to avoid its bitterness.

Purchasing Ceylon tea

Ceylon tea is available as loose tea and in tea bags. Genuine Ceylon tea comes with lion logo on the package that is owned by the Sri Lanka Tea Board. The tea should be kept in a clean airtight container in a cool and dry place.

Ceylon Tea Health Benefits

The nutritional benefits of this tea are as follows:

1- Certain compounds of this tea help to activate enzymes that break fat cells, which help in weight loss. So, this tea is highly beneficial for weight loss and maintenance.

2- The tea can keep the blood sugar levels in check and prevent any kind of adverse side effects.

3- It has been seen in research that Ceylon tea can improve heart health and reduce the risk of chronic heart diseases.

4- Collagen helps to maintain skin elasticity. And the antioxidant compounds of Ceylon tea can prevent the collagen from getting damaged. It also prevents oxidative stress on the skin.

5- The antioxidants in Ceylon tea can increase the white blood cells in our body which can effectively improve our immune system. This will protect our body from harmful viruses.

Side effects of Ceylon tea