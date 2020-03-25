Chaitra Navratri 2020: 5 simple and healthy fasting recipes you can try

Chaitra Navratri starts from today i.e. March 25. Check out some easy and healthy fasting recipes that you can try during this 9-day festival.

Chaitra Navratri which falls in the Hindu month of Chaitra starts from today i.e. March 25. Every year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Chaitra Navratri aka Vasantha Navratri usually falls around March or April. All the 9 nights, Hindu devotees across the world celebrate the festival in myriad ways and worship different avatars of Goddess Durga. Right from observing fasts to conducting special pujas, to multiple offerings as prasad, these are some of the rituals followed during the festival which ends on April 2 this year i.e. on Ram Navami.

For the unversed, nine manifestations of Maa Durga: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Kaalratri, Katyayani, Mahagauri, and Siddhidhatri are worshipped during this festival. Devotees who are not fasting choose to have light and sattvic food, which is cooked without onion and garlic. While many devotees observe nirjala fast many opt for phalahar fasting. For the unversed, in nirjala fasting, one cannot even have a drop of water and in phalahar fasting devotees can have a mix of fruits, vegetables, milk and water. However, certain grains, cereals, legumes or meat are not allowed.

If you are following the latter one and want to know some easy and healthy fasting recipes then read on.

Today we have compiled some dishes that you can whip with vrat-friendly ingredients during Navratri.

1. CRISPY MAKHANA BALLS

Ingredients:

Roasted Makhana – 1 cup

Boiled & mashed sweet potato- 1no.

Shredded Paneer- 1 cup

Shredded coconut- ¼ cup

Arrowroot flour- 3tbsp

Rock salt to taste

Pepper powder- 1tsp

Chopped green chillies- 2 no.

Chopped coriander- 2tbsp

Mint leaves – 5 to 7

Method:

To make the makhana balls, first powder the roasted makhana and keep aside.

In a mixing bowl combine the makhana powder. Sweet potato, paneer, flour, spices, coriander, coconut, mint leaves & salt, mix well.

Grease your hand with some ghee &shape the mixture to form small sized balls.

Bake these balls in an appe or a paniyaram pan & roast till golden brown on both sides.

Once baked, serve them warm with coriander chutney.

The recipe is by Consulting Dietician, Jinal Savla- Founder, Healthy Palate

2. BUCKWHEAT (KUTTU KA ATTA) PARATHA

Ingredients:

Buckwheat(kuttu ka atta)- 1 cup

Boiled & mashed Yam (suran)/ Potato

Grated cucumber- ¼ cup

Roasted cumin seeds- 1/2tsp

Chopped Green chilly – 1no.

Coriander leaves-1 handful

Roasted & crushed peanuts- 3tbsp

Rock salt or sendha namak to taste

Ghee -1tbsp

Method:

In a mixing bowl add all the above ingredients except ghee & form dough using water start with using 1-2tbsp & begin kneading.

Add water little by little as required (not more than 3tbsp), the dough prepared should be smooth & not too moist as that will make the process of rolling parathas difficult.

To roll the parathas, onto a rolling board place a mosit cloth & dust some flour over it.

Take a medium sized ball of the dough, fold the cloth & roll the ball with a rolling pin.

Pick up the folded napkin & rotate so you get a rounded paratha.

Heat a pan & place the paratha on the pan, cook on the first side partially & flip over to cook the other side.

Drizzle some ghee on the sides & once cooked flip over one last time & cook for a few mins.

Once cooked serve hot with pumpkin raita

(You may also replace Buckwheat flour(Kuttu) with Amaranth(Rajgira flour )& make a similar paratha.

The recipe is by Consulting Dietician, Jinal Savla- Founder, Healthy Palate

3. FARALI KHANDVI

Ingredients:

1 Cup Singhara Flour (Singoda Flour)

1/2 Cup Yogurt

1 Cup Water

Salt to Taste

1 Teaspoon Oil

For Tempering:

2 Tablespoons Oil

1 Teaspoon Sesame Seeds (Til)

2 Green Chilies, chopped

To Garnish:

1 Tablespoon Cilantro (Coriander Leaves), finely chopped.

Method:

Lay out Aluminum Foil in long sheets on the countertop and grease lightly.

Mix together singhara flour, yogurt, water and salt make a smooth batter.

Heat one teaspoon oil in a non-stick pan on a low heat.

Pour singhara flour batter to pan, stir constantly so that lumps do not form.

Keep stirring till the batter becomes thick, about 10-12 minutes.

Spoon batter from one edge of the foil and with a flat spatula, spread thinly.

Once the foil is completely covered, start on the next piece of foil. Repeat until all batter is spread.

Gently lift the edge and roll up carefully like a Swiss roll.

Cut 1 inch pieces out of each big roll to get bite-sized khandvis.

Place these on a serving dish.

Heat oil in a small pan, add sesame seeds and green chilies and stir for few seconds.

Pour over khandvis and garnished with chopped cilantro leaves.

The recipe is by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI.

4. FOX NUTS AKA MAKHANA TIKKIS

Ingredients:

4 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled, mashed

1 cup Phool Makhana (Fox nuts), roasted, ground

2 Green Chilies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf), crushed

2 tablespoons Roasted Peanuts, crushed

1 Coriander Leaves, small bunch, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Chaat Masala Powder

1/2 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

Black Salt to taste

Oil for shallow frying

Method:

We begin making the Makhana Aloo Tikki by roasting the makhana in a pan with a little bit of ghee until crunchy and coarsely powder it.

Mash the potatoes and add all the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Check the salt and spices and adjust to suit your taste.

Shape the aloo makhana mixture into small cutlets and pan-fry them in very little oil until golden brown on both sides.

Serve your Makhana Aloo Tikki (Spiced Fox nuts Patties) with Dhaniya Pudina (no onion no garlic) Chutney to relish your tea time snack.

The recipe is by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI.

5. APPLE BANANA SAGO YOGURT PARFAIT

Ingredients:

1 cup Tapioca Flour (Sago), soaked, boiled

1 cup Yogurt

1 Ripe Banana, sliced

1 Apple, cubed

1/2 cup Anardana Powder (Pomegranate Seed Powder)

4 tablespoon Honey

2 tablespoon Almond roasted, sliced

Method:

We begin making Sago Yogurt Parfait by soaking the tapioca pearls in water for about 4 hours. Then later, drain the water and boil it in water with 1/2 cup of water for about 5 minutes till it is soft and done.

Keep all the fruits ready and cut. Mix the boiled sago with yogurt, fruits, and nuts in a bowl. Drizzle the honey over it.

Serve your Sago Yogurt Parfait for a quick breakfast.

The recipe is by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More