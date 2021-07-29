Check out this 3 ingredient recipe to make suji halwa

Some desserts not only smell amazing but also taste amazing. They compel you to cheat on your diet and forget about the calories! One such dessert is Suji Halwa. Suji halwa is a delicious Indian dessert that is wholesome and soul-satisfying.

This suji halwa is made by using butter, suji and sugar. It’s a quick and easy dessert dish and the used ingredients are easily available at home. Follow the recipe given below to make this halwa at home as shared by Dipna Anand who is the owner of and a cookery school trainer at Brilliant Restaurant and is also a food consultant, chef lecturer and author.

Ingredients:

• 260g coarse semolina

• 300g sugar

• 220g butter

Method:

1. In a saucepan boil the water and sugar mixture on low to medium heat, whilst this is boiling, start cooking the semolina

2. In a separate saucepan pan melt the butter and then add the semolina.

3. Cook until the semolina begins to turn golden and releases a buttery smell.

4. Once you see the semolina and butter mixture is golden brown and the butter smell has been released, work quickly and pour in the boiled water and sugar mixture into the semolina, stirring continuously.

5. Keep stirring as carefully as possible using a long-handled wooden spoon until it thickens.

6. Once the mixture begins to unstick to the saucepan edges, you know it’s done.

7. Remove from the heat and serve.

