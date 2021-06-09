Check out the BEST recipe to make scrumptious Jalebis at home

Delicious jalebi is just 5 steps away! Follow this super easy recipe to make jalebis at home and pamper your tastebuds.

We all have a sweet tooth, be it for cakes, pies and muffins or for Rabri, Kheer and Rasmalai. When it comes to Indian desserts, there are many dishes that have our heart, from Ghewar to Malpua. One such iconic Indian dessert is jalebi. Jalebi is a popular dessert that is made with refined flour.

The refined flour batter is deep-fried into circular shapes and then soaked in sugar syrup. It has a chewy texture and can be served warm or cold. Check out this super simple recipe that you can follow to make delectable jalebis at home in just 5 quick steps.

Step 1

Mix together 3 cups of refined flour, 1/2 cup of clarified butter, 1/2 cup of cornflour, a pinch of baking soda, 1/2 tsp food colour, some water and 2 cups of hung curd in a bowl. Mix till you achieve a thick consistency. Let it sit for 8 hours.

Step 2

For the sugar syrup, boil 3 cups of water in a pot and add 3 cups of sugar to it. Mix well and let it boil for a few minutes to make a nice and sticky sugar syrup to coat the jalebis in. Add 1/2 tsp cardamom powder and 2-3 strands of saffron to it.

Step 3

To fry the jalebis, put the jalebi batter in a muslin cloth and wrap it tightly. Make a small hole in the cloth. Heat some oil in a pan and start making circles from the batter. Fry till the jalebis become crispy and golden.

Step 4

Soak the jalebis in the prepared sugar syrup and for a few minutes and make sure that the syrup isn’t too hot as then it can make the jalebis soggy.

Step 5

Place the soaked jalebis on a plate lined with butter paper and serve them. You can also serve some delicious Rabri along with the jalebis to enhance the flavour and satiate your sweet tooth cravings in the best possible way!

Also Read: 5 Iconic dishes you can make at home that will take you back to the streets of Delhi

Share your comment ×