Check out this BEST recipe to make spicy Hakka noodles at home

Noodles is a kind of food that is everyone’s favourite. Noodles are easy to make and don’t require much effort or time. Instant noodles are a kind of food that we all practically live on, especially on days when we want something filling but don’t feel like cooking anything fancy. When it comes to popular noodle recipes, Hakka noodles tops the list.

This dish involves vegetables such as cabbage, carrots and onions. Check out this spicy and flavourful recipe to make street-style Hakka noodles at home.

Step 1

Boil 1 packet of plain noodles in water along with a pinch of salt. Cook them for 1-2 minutes and then drain the water. Place them under cold water and then keep them aside.

Step 2

Heat some chilli oil in a wok. To this, add ½ tsp chopped garlic, ½ inch ground ginger and 1 medium-sized onion thinly sliced. Saute on high heat for a few minutes.

Step 3

Now add 1 julienned carrot, julienned bell peppers and some cabbage roughly sliced. Add salt according to taste and mix well.

Step 4

Once the vegetables become soft and tender, add ½ tsp light soy sauce, 1 tbsp red chilli sauce and ½ tsp chilli vinegar. Add the boiled noodles and give them a good stir to ensure the noodles are coated properly. Serve hot.

