Check out this delicious Peas Pulao recipe to make this delicacy at home in just 5 steps

When it comes to home-cooked food there are some dishes that have a special place in our hearts. One such dish is peas pulao or matar pulao made with green peas, rice and spices.

There are some dishes that instantly remind us of home and the delicious and irresistible home-cooked food made with love by our mothers. Home-cooked food has its own charm. It is light on the spices yet incredibly flavourful and makes you feel warm and instantly calms your soul and soothes your nerves.

One such dish is Peas Pulao or Matar Pulao. Made with rice, green peas and dry spices, this dish is easy to cook, incredibly light and filling. It is a one-dish meal and can be eaten at any given hour of the day. Have a look at this simple recipe given below to make this homely dish in just 5 steps.

Step 1

Heat 2 tbsp of clarified butter in a pan in a cooker. To this, add 1 tsp cumin seeds, 3 cloves, 1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon stick, 5-7 peppercorns, 1 star anise and 2-3 cardamoms. Cook on high heat and let them splutter.

Step 2

Now add 1 medium-sized onion thinly sliced, 2 slit green chillies, ½ tsp ginger and garlic paste and 1 cup of peas. Cook till the onions turn translucent and the peas become soft.

Step 3

Take 1 cup of rice and soak it in water for half an hour to ensure that the grains become soft. Add the soaked rice to the pressure cooker. Mix well.

Step 4

Add around 1 ½ cups of water to the cooker for the rice to cook in. Add salt to taste and close the lid of the cooker. Turn the heat to medium and pressure cook for 2 whistles.

Step 5

Once cooked, fluff the rice a little with the help of a fork and serve hot. You can serve this pulao with a bowl of refreshing raita or with some curry.

