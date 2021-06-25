Check out this innovative recipe to give a Desi twist to Maggi noodles

Try this easy and super quick recipe to give the quintessential Maggi a Desi twist and to make it even more delicious and irresistible.

Maggi noodles are the quintessential comfort food. It makes you feel warm, homely and at ease. Maggi noodles have the power to turn any dull day into a happy one. The best thing about Maggi is that it can be made in 2-4 minutes and doesn’t require much effort or even that many ingredients for that matter!

Maggi is the answer to every problem and the best snack for any celebration! While Maggi is pretty delicious on its own, we have for you an interesting version of these 2-minute noodles. Follow the recipe given below to give these instant noodles a Desi twist!

Step 1

Take 1 medium-sized onion, 6-7 french beans, 1 carrot, 1, capsicum, 1 tomato, 1 green chilli and 3 cloves of garlic. Chop these vegetables finely and keep them aside.

Step 2

Heat 2 tbsp of vegetable oil in a pan. To the pan, add the chopped garlic and green chillies. Saute on high heat till the garlic turns slightly brown. Now add the chopped onions and cook on medium heat.

Step 3

Next, add the chopped tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes till they become soft and pulpy. Add the chopped french beans, carrot and capsicum and give it a good stir. Add a pinch of salt to make the vegetables tender.

Step 4

Add 1 tsp of red chilli powder and ½ tsp of garam masala. Mix well. Now add 150 ml of water. Next, add the tastemaker and mix well. Add the Maggi noodles and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot.

