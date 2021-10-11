Check out this quick recipe to make apple strudel at home

When it comes to pastries that are downright delicious and irresistible, apple strudel definitely tops the list. Apple strudel is an Austrian pastry that is made with phyllo dough and apples. It is a type of flaky puff pastry that is made with apples. It is most prevalent in regions such as Bavaria, Czech Republic, Northern Italy and Europe.

So if you want to make this delectable dessert at home, then simply follow the recipe given below to make this dish in just a few quick steps.

Ingredients:

4 apples - peeled and sliced

1 cup sugar

1 egg

¼ cup milk

1 cup raisins

1 sheet of thawed frozen puff pastry

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

Method:

Combine the apples, vanilla, sugar, flour, raisins, lemon juice and cinnamon powder in a bowl. Mix well.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place the pastry. Roll it to make it even. Spread the prepared mixture onto the pastry.

Fold the sides and seal the dough around the apples with slightly wet hands. You can also make it decorative and fancy by folding the pastry into strips.

Whisk the egg and the milk in a bowl and apply this to the pastry.

Bake for 35 minutes at 200 degrees C. Serve hot.

