Check out this recipe to cook spaghetti bolognese

When it comes to food that makes us feel happy and uplifts our spirits, pasta definitely tops the list! It is wholesome, filling and absolutely delicious. Pasta can be made in a variety of ways, be it spicy or tangy. Some popular kinds of pasta include spaghetti, elbow macaroni, penne, and fusilli. An incredibly popular dish is spaghetti bolognese.

Spaghetti bolognese is made with minced chicken sauce and spaghetti pasta. The sauce is spicy, flavourful, and scrumptious. So make this pasta dish at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Step 1

Take ½ packet of spaghetti pasta and cook it in boiling water for 3-5 minutes till it softens. Once cooked, drain the water and keep it aside.

Step 2

For the sauce, boil 500 grams of minced chicken in a pressure cooker in 2 cups of water for one whistle.

Step 3

Heat some olive oil in a pan and add some chopped garlic and 1 green chilli into it. Next, add 1 medium-sized finely chopped onion and 2 chopped tomatoes. Add 2 tbsp of tomato puree and mix well.

Step 4

For the spices, add salt to taste, 1 tbsp of red chilli powder, a pinch of coriander powder, ½ tsp red chilli flakes, and 1 tsp oregano. Cook on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 5

Add the boiled chicken and ⅓ cup of water into the pan. Let the sauce cook for a few minutes. Place the spaghetti into a shallow bowl and top with the prepared sauce. Garnish with some chopped cilantro and serve.

